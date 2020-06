1159 Chenille Circle

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Chenille Circle, Weston, FL 33327 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. GORGEOUS HOUSE 2 STORIES 6 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS AND A HUGE LIBRARY/OFFICE. THE HOUSE HAS NEW FLOORS... KITCHEN COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH ITALIAN DADA BANCO CABINETS AND TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES( 48" MONOGRAM REFRIGERATOR, WINE COOLER AND DISHWASHER. THERMADOR DOUBLE OVEN AND WOLF COOKTOP. HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM.. LARGE BACKYARD AND STUNNING DESIGNED TROPICAL LANDSCAPING WITH UNOBSTRUCTED LAKE VIEW. INSIDE THE BOUNDARIES OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS IN WESTON. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582839 ]