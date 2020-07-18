All apartments in Weston
1159 Chenille Cir

1159 Chenille Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1159 Chenille Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning waterfront 2 story, 6 bed/4 bath, plus office/playroom in Weston! This gorgeous single family home has new floors, and a state of the art recently remodeled gourmet kitchen, with Italian DADA BANCO cabinets, quartz counters, and top of the line stainless st. appl, with 48" GE MONOGRAM Refrig., dishwasher and wine cooler, THERMADOR Double Oven and WOLF Flat Cooktop. 2 walk in closets in master Bedr., his and hers. Hers is HUGE !!This fantastic home has a large backyard facing the water, professionally landscaped, perfect for entertaining or relaxing while enjoying the lake view. 1 bed/1bath downstairs, perfect for guests. Zoned for Gator Run Elem, Falcon Cove Middle School and Cypress Bay High .Community offers resort style amenities with 5 pools, mini golf and more. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Chenille Cir have any available units?
1159 Chenille Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 1159 Chenille Cir have?
Some of 1159 Chenille Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Chenille Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Chenille Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Chenille Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1159 Chenille Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1159 Chenille Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1159 Chenille Cir offers parking.
Does 1159 Chenille Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 Chenille Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Chenille Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1159 Chenille Cir has a pool.
Does 1159 Chenille Cir have accessible units?
No, 1159 Chenille Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Chenille Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 Chenille Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 Chenille Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1159 Chenille Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
