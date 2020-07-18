1159 Chenille Cir

Amenities

Stunning waterfront 2 story, 6 bed/4 bath, plus office/playroom in Weston! This gorgeous single family home has new floors, and a state of the art recently remodeled gourmet kitchen, with Italian DADA BANCO cabinets, quartz counters, and top of the line stainless st. appl, with 48" GE MONOGRAM Refrig., dishwasher and wine cooler, THERMADOR Double Oven and WOLF Flat Cooktop. 2 walk in closets in master Bedr., his and hers. Hers is HUGE !!This fantastic home has a large backyard facing the water, professionally landscaped, perfect for entertaining or relaxing while enjoying the lake view. 1 bed/1bath downstairs, perfect for guests. Zoned for Gator Run Elem, Falcon Cove Middle School and Cypress Bay High .Community offers resort style amenities with 5 pools, mini golf and more. Easy to show.