Great opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath single family property in sought after Plantation Acres! Come experience the easy living in this generously spacious residence situated in a cul-de-sac with huge fenced in back yard away from the hustle and bustle, yet shopping and entertainment minutes away in Sawgrass Mall. Property features bamboo flooring in the bedrooms, tile in living areas, hurricane shutters and screened in porch. Well maintained and ready for your summer entertainment. Call for showing appointments!