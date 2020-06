Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

IMPECCABLE TOWNHOUSE IN PLANTATION! 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF THE COVE AT LAGO MAR, TILE FLOOR IN THE LIVING AREA AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WOOD CABINETS, WALK-IN PANTRY, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, COMMUNITY POOL, A SCHOOLS, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND I-595 & SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY, BRING YOUR BEST TENANT!