lagomar
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
236 Apartments for rent in Lagomar, Plantation, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,621
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12980 Vista Isles Dr #321
12980 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautiful and spacious remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo, split floor plan with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors, freshly painted, washer and dryer in the unit. Close to sawgrass mall, easy access to highways.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622
701 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully remodeled unit with stunning water views at Isles at Lago Mar. From the vaulted ceilings to the wooden floors, this 2 bedroom 1 bath unit will exceed your expectations from the moment you walk in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
13212 NW 7th Drive
13212 Northwest 7th Drive, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN DESIRABLE LAGO WEST/PLANTATION TRACE! GREAT LOCATION NEAR SAWGRASS MILLS MALL, BB&T CENTER, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS! NEWER CARPET UPSTAIRS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, VOLUME CEILINGS, LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS, 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
160 SW 127th Ave
160 Southwest 127th Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront property in plantation. All impact windows and doors, screened porch, large backyard. New a/c system. Updated kitchen with new quartz countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Lagomar
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1332 sqft
Nestled in the newly developed area of Sawgrass Mills. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with oversized closets, soaring ceilings and crown molding. Two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,711
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Colonnade Residences
1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,466
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1292 sqft
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13320 NW 12th Ct
13320 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Move in-ready pool home with spa, located in the area's prestigious Residences at Sawgrass. This excellent property features an updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12638 NW 12th Ct
12638 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1423 sqft
GREAT HOME 3/2.5/1 CARG NEXT TO SAWGRASS MALL GREAT SCHOOL,NEW KITCHEN,APPLIANC WATER FRONT, READY TO MOVE, IN WONT LAST!!!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12390 NW 2nd St
12390 Northwest 2nd Street, Plantation, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3493 sqft
The private oasis you've been looking for! 6 bedrooms plus gym room with 4 baths in West Plantation. Enjoy a fenced acre of private tropical yard with Avocado, Mango and Lychee trees.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
581 Abingdon Way # 1
581 Abingdon Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
One of a kind 3/2 with breathtaking view of lake and Jacuzzi, Freshly painted, with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and wood kitchen cabinets, Featuring tiles and wood flooring in bedrooms . Hurry before it's gone. (RLNE5580426)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
809 NW 132nd Ave
809 Northwest 132nd Avenue, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
Beautiful Home in a Gated Community zoned for A+ Sawgrass Elementary, 4 Bedrooms, 2.1/2 Baths and 2-Car Garage...Room out back to Play. Great Location! Near IKEA, BB&T, Sawgrass Mills Mall And Updated Park Next Door.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13249 NW 12th Ct
13249 Northwest 12th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Single family home,residences of sawgrass mills.Great floor plan 3 bed 2 bath, large master suite with bath and walking closet, kitchen and family room. 2 car garage.Close to sawgrass mall,ikea,supermarkets and shopping center. (RLNE5755424)
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
831 SW 118th Ter
831 Southwest 118th Terrace, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Rental Property Overview - Beautifully recently remodeled home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11927 SW 11th Ct
11927 Southwest 11th Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Landlord wants offers. Ideally located 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths courtyard townhouse, one bedroom downstairs, master bedroom upstairs with additional 3rd bedroom also upstairs. Freshly painted inside. Custom renovated kitchen with quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
921 Altavista Ter
921 Altavista Terrace, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Immaculate home on quiet cul the sac street in Shenandoah. Home is located on a wide lake lot; the view is amazing. Gorgeous kitchen, open concept, elegant white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Lagomar
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
609 sqft
Great location near S University Dr. and close to Davie Golf Club. Units include hardwood floors, breakfast bar, ice maker, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy communal tennis, pool, and parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,221
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
