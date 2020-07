The Laurels at Jacaranda.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly conference room courtyard internet access lobby online portal pool table

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online



Come home to a resort-inspired apartment community in Plantation, FL. Our apartments offer an oasis with beautiful lake views and great amenities in studio, one, two, and even three bedroom layouts. You will find the perfect selection of modern floor plans with open-concept layouts. Residents love the convenience of a washer and dryer in their apartment home as well as additional storage availability!



Our community offers a central location in Plantation allowing quick and convenient access to area restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. In addition to our fantastic location, we have two refreshing swimming pools, a tennis court, a full-size basketball court, and a fully-equipped fitness center. Schedule a personalized tour of our beautiful community today!