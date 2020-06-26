All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated October 16 2019 at 8:49 AM

1098 Mckinnon Ave

1098 Mckinnon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1098 Mckinnon Avenue, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
*2 Car Garage
*Upstairs Bonus Area Too!
*No Rear Neighbors
*Screened In Patio
*1 Bedrm Downstairs
*Living & Family Rooms
*Master Bedroom Upstairs
*Granite Countertops
*Eat In Kitchen
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Basketball
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*JUST 20 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Orlando Airport
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 Mckinnon Ave have any available units?
1098 Mckinnon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1098 Mckinnon Ave have?
Some of 1098 Mckinnon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1098 Mckinnon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Mckinnon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Mckinnon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1098 Mckinnon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1098 Mckinnon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1098 Mckinnon Ave offers parking.
Does 1098 Mckinnon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 Mckinnon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Mckinnon Ave have a pool?
No, 1098 Mckinnon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Mckinnon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1098 Mckinnon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Mckinnon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 Mckinnon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
