Apartment List
/
FL
/
longwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

294 Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Medith Manor
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Georgia Ave.
400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD 400 GEORGIA AVENUE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 Rent: $1,500/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
311 E. Palmetto Ave - 311 E. Palmetto Ave.
311 Palmetto Avenue, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$997
801 sqft
1/2 Duplex, Historic Longwood area - All spruced up and ready for you! Fresh paint throughout interior. All new faux wood blinds throughout this adorable 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
155 W PINE AVENUE
155 Pine Avenue, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1168 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in Beautiful downtown Longwood Historic District. Super Cute 3 bed/2 bath home has been TOTALLY REMODELED and is available for rent. Unfurnished. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
609 S WILDFLOWER COURT
609 South Wildflower Court, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, GREAT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH 1 CAR GARAGE AND A SCREENED PORCH. INTERIOR FEATURES CERAMIC TILE IN THE GREAT ROOM AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Longwood
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Burns Ave,
109 Burns Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1515 sqft
109 Burns Ave, Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 4/2 in Longwood - This remodeled home is like brand new. New vinyl planking through out the home, along with modern paint colors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2038 Crowley Cir
2038 Crowley Circle West, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2712 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Crowley Rental 2800 Per Month - Property Id: 125980 Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Waybourne Way
903 Waybourne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1712 sqft
3/2.5 Newly Renovated Home In Colony Cove At The Crossings - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath two-story single-family home in Colony Cove at The Crossings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lake Kathryn
1 Unit Available
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
425 SHEOAH BOULEVARD
425 Sheoah Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
GREAT TWO STORY 3/2.5 CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Tollgate Trail
202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1124 sqft
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole Available 06/15/20 Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Springwood Cir, #A
144 Springwood Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
665 sqft
Coming soon Wont Last 1 bedroom 1 bath Ground floor condo - Offering this 1 bedroom 1 bath, with walk-in closets, All kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinets; this Condo offers lots of charm; it is conveniently located on the Ground floor great

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
741 Ridgewood Way
741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1391 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1090 Landmark Ln
1090 Landmark Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1136 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Lawn maintenance is $50 per month. Very nice 3 bedrooms single-family home. Few mins away from Winter Springs Elementary, close to Advent health central care and lots of other shopping. Peaceful and quiet community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
COMING SOON... Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.
City GuideLongwood
The most highly-esteemed and oldest member of the Longwood, Florida, community, before a tragic death by burning in a fire, was The Senator. Oddly enough, this is not a person but a tree. Not just any tree, though -- a 3,000-year old bald cypress! This stunning natural attraction rose high above the pristine forest of Big Tree Park (yes, they actually called it that) in the Spring Hammock preserve.

You are guessing right if, by now, you are already picturing serene days out in the wild. There is plenty to do in the area surrounding Longwood in terms of natural recreation -- from a day of trekking to a week of camping. You can get close to Mother Nature from day one. What is more, the legendary Florida beaches are within a short drive from the city, while the Orlando Metro Area, a 20-minute drive, abounds in modern-day, manmade attractions, among which are Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios.

Living in Longwood

Picking a House

As if the natural splendor isn't stunning enough, Longwood properties are a real draw. A large number of local rental houses have been built with space in mind, so if you have just run away from somewhere crammed like the Big Apple, you will feel like royalty. Most homes have several bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a nice pool. You can find a three-bedroom house for anything between one and two grand. Anything with less space than that will cost you less than a grand.

Eternal Summer

Still wondering whether it is worth it to start searching for rental apartments in Longwood ? This leafy city, right in the heart of Florida, has a tropical climate that will make you forget about woolens, parched lips, or heating bills once and for all. You can enjoy the low utilities and the eternal summer for as long as you stay.

A Good Community

You can't go wrong with Longwood if you are planning to settle down. A plethora of attractive townhouses for rent,most of which were built with three and four bedrooms, and excellent schools prepping their pupils for Ivy league success, will make you feel optimistic about the future in your new home. In fact, the city has more top schools than can be filled with top students.

Get a Car

Finding a nice home for rent in Longwood is not that difficult. Getting around is another topic. In this part of the country, public transportation won't do much for you. Get your own vehicle, so you can easily go out into the countryside for a day on the beach or a shopping spree. The nearest mall is outside town in nearby Altamonte. You will need your own transportation, even if you plan on getting by with the produce at the small, locally owned shops around town and the farmers markets.

Nature in Your Backyard

To say that Longwood is leafy would be an understatement. You get dizzy when you look up into the crowns of the old oaks lining the streets. The city has its own parks and abundant recreational and sports facilities, such as tennis courts and golf courses. The surrounding lakes and forests are a playground for the practice of water and ground sports, such as kayaking, canoeing, hiking, cycling, trekking, and fishing to name but a few. What else could you wish for? Oh yeah, the sandy postcard-perfect stretches of the Sunshine State are under an hour's drive from the city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Longwood?
The average rent price for Longwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Longwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Longwood area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Lake-Sumter State College, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Longwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Longwood from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

