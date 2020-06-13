294 Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL

Living in Longwood

Picking a House

As if the natural splendor isn't stunning enough, Longwood properties are a real draw. A large number of local rental houses have been built with space in mind, so if you have just run away from somewhere crammed like the Big Apple, you will feel like royalty. Most homes have several bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a nice pool. You can find a three-bedroom house for anything between one and two grand. Anything with less space than that will cost you less than a grand.

Eternal Summer

Still wondering whether it is worth it to start searching for rental apartments in Longwood ? This leafy city, right in the heart of Florida, has a tropical climate that will make you forget about woolens, parched lips, or heating bills once and for all. You can enjoy the low utilities and the eternal summer for as long as you stay.

A Good Community

You can't go wrong with Longwood if you are planning to settle down. A plethora of attractive townhouses for rent,most of which were built with three and four bedrooms, and excellent schools prepping their pupils for Ivy league success, will make you feel optimistic about the future in your new home. In fact, the city has more top schools than can be filled with top students.

Get a Car

Finding a nice home for rent in Longwood is not that difficult. Getting around is another topic. In this part of the country, public transportation won't do much for you. Get your own vehicle, so you can easily go out into the countryside for a day on the beach or a shopping spree. The nearest mall is outside town in nearby Altamonte. You will need your own transportation, even if you plan on getting by with the produce at the small, locally owned shops around town and the farmers markets.

Nature in Your Backyard

To say that Longwood is leafy would be an understatement. You get dizzy when you look up into the crowns of the old oaks lining the streets. The city has its own parks and abundant recreational and sports facilities, such as tennis courts and golf courses. The surrounding lakes and forests are a playground for the practice of water and ground sports, such as kayaking, canoeing, hiking, cycling, trekking, and fishing to name but a few. What else could you wish for? Oh yeah, the sandy postcard-perfect stretches of the Sunshine State are under an hour's drive from the city.