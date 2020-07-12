/
/
/
alafaya woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
317 Apartments for rent in Alafaya Woods, Oviedo, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Sugarberry Trail
1115 Sugarberry Trail, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1310 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1008 WARD CIRCLE
1008 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1791 sqft
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living/Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Open Kitchen w/ Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Master Bath Offers:
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1095 DEES DRIVE
1095 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1840 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH NEWER ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1061 Sugarberry Trail
1061 Sugarberry Trail, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1610 sqft
1061 Sugarberry Trail Available 08/01/20 *3/2 in Alafaya Woods** - 3/2/2 with family room, living room and dining room. All major appliances. Eat-in kitchen. Fenced yard. Fireplace. Great location. LB GH (RLNE5921282)
Results within 1 mile of Alafaya Woods
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1494 Round Rock Ct.
1494 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1472 sqft
1494 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/15/20 Recently Constructed Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/13/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1470 Round Rock Ct.
1470 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1396 sqft
1470 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/21/20 3BD/2.5BA Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
168 EASTON CIRCLE
168 Easton Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a private pond on lot. Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms. Wood look tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! This beautiful Isles of Little Creek home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Screened Pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
696 CARRIGAN WOODS TRAIL
696 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Great Oviedo home for rent! 5 bedroom, 2 bath tucked away with privacy in this small community! Great views of the conservation land and pond. New painting and flooring recently installed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1022 TROUT CREEK COURT
1022 Trout Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1995 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, with formal living and dining rooms and family room. All tile and laminate flooring. 2 car garage, large kitchen, fenced yard with covered screened lanai.All measurements are approximate.
1 of 10
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 SANDALWOOD COURT
20 Sandalwood Court, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths boasting over 900 sq ft, located minutes from the winters springs, major intersections! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all appliances. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Mayo Court
45 Mayo Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1787 sqft
45 Mayo Court Available 07/21/20 Lovely 3BD/2.5BA Town Home in Central Park in Oviedo-Priced to Rent! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Central Park in Oviedo! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya Woods
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
60 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLUniversity, FLBithlo, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLLongwood, FLLake Mary, FL