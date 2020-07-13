234 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1494 Round Rock Ct.
1494 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1472 sqft
1494 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/15/20 Recently Constructed Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alafaya Woods
1008 WARD CIRCLE
1008 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1791 sqft
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living/Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Open Kitchen w/ Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Master Bath Offers:

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Rivers
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
907 Rich Drive
907 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1470 Round Rock Ct.
1470 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1396 sqft
1470 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/21/20 3BD/2.5BA Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! This beautiful Isles of Little Creek home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Screened Pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Mayo Court
45 Mayo Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1787 sqft
45 Mayo Court Available 07/21/20 Lovely 3BD/2.5BA Town Home in Central Park in Oviedo-Priced to Rent! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Central Park in Oviedo! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets, and inside utility room! Community includes a

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/13/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
14 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Rent Report
Oviedo

July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report. Oviedo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oviedo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oviedo rents increased over the past month

Oviedo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oviedo stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,556 for a two-bedroom. Oviedo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oviedo over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oviedo

    As rents have fallen significantly in Oviedo, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oviedo is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Oviedo's median two-bedroom rent of $1,556 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oviedo fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oviedo than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Oviedo is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

