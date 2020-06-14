132 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL

/
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
684 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
743 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
1032 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$926
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Morningside
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300
2550 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
617 sqft
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300 Available 08/01/20 2550-6300 N. Alafaya Trail - Great location, This beautifully maintained condo features a spacious bedroom with its own private bath.
Morningside
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.
13001 Lake Cypress Circle
13001 Lakes Cypress Circle, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
856 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Goldenrod
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
696 sqft
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.
3740 IDLEBROOK CIRCLE
3740 Idlebrook Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
532 sqft
Desirable one bedroom one bath upgraded apartment in the gated Cabana Key subdivision with upgraded bathroom, Tile flooring through out the apartment. close to shopping centers, Malls and highways. walking distance to Walmart and restaurant
