Apartment List
/
FL
/
oviedo
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:17 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oviedo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1095 DEES DRIVE
1095 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1840 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH NEWER ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Goldenrod
16 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
42 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15206 Perdido Drive
15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3514 sqft
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
122 Stone Gable Circle
122 Stone Gable Circle, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2147 sqft
122 Stone Gable Circle Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2.5BA Upgraded Home in Winter Springs - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with 2 car garage, is located in the City of Winter Springs.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2824 sqft
1936 Cascades Cove Dr. Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! Lawn service is included!! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
10523 Cresto Del Sol Cir
10523 Cresto Delsol Cir, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1249 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Lakefront 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Orlando, FL!!!!! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Suncrest. You will feel right at home in this large living area with hardwood floors in the living room and SPACIOUS bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside
1 Unit Available
2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Sophie Blvd.
1115 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1383 sqft
1115 Sophie Blvd. Available 07/03/20 Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5720 Bear Stone Run
5720 Bear Stone Run, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2606 sqft
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office/den, 3 car garage, sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1967 CORNER GLEN DRIVE
1967 Corner Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2354 sqft
LIKE NEW! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2,354 sqft home with a DOWNSTAIRS BONUS ROOM / OFFICE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, & a huge FENCED backyard conveniently located in East Orlando only minutes from Avalon Town Center, Waterford Lakes, UCF, and major roadways.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE
8021 Golden Hawk Cove, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3130 sqft
2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2541 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe.

1 of 23

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1437 Auburn Green Loop
1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
258 MAGNOLIA PARK TRAIL
258 Magnolia Park Trail, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2179 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac in the wonderful gated community of Magnolia Park. You will love the cherry hardwood floors in your formal living, dining, and family rooms. This house has enough space for everyone.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oviedo, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oviedo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Accessible ApartmentsOviedo Apartments under $1,000Oviedo Apartments under $1,100
Oviedo Apartments under $1,200Oviedo Apartments with BalconyOviedo Apartments with GarageOviedo Apartments with GymOviedo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOviedo Apartments with Move-in Specials
Oviedo Apartments with ParkingOviedo Apartments with PoolOviedo Apartments with Washer-DryerOviedo Dog Friendly ApartmentsOviedo Furnished ApartmentsOviedo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus