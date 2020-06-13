Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

258 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL

Finding an apartment in Oviedo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
14 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1050 Dishman Loop
1050 Dishman Loop, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1474 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1625 Cracker Creek Court
1625 Cracker Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1544 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
907 Rich Drive
907 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1292 sqft
Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
429 Terrace Drive
429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2351 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1013 Pearson Drive
1013 Pearson Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
888 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1445 sqft
Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more.
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1919 Summer Club Dr #205
1919 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
**2/2 condo in Oviedo** - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/10/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
46 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Goldenrod
16 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
City Guide for Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oviedo, FL

Finding an apartment in Oviedo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

