3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
12 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Alafaya Woods
15 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1048 Manigan Avenue
1048 Manigan Avenue, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1147 sqft
Available now! - Charming three bedroom, two bath home, all tiled; large screened in patio in back of house fully tiled; fenced yard; exotic landscaping; two car garage; eat in kitchen with all appliances; ceiling fans and lights; this unit is
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1681 Riveredge Road
1681 Riveredge Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1518 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1039 Neely Street
1039 Neely Street, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1477 sqft
1039 Neely Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 - Coming Soon! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Oviedo, FL! Spacious tiled living/dining area features a wood burning fireplace.
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1625 Cracker Creek Court
1625 Cracker Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1544 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1044 Abell Circle
1044 Abell Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1393 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home in Alafaya Woods! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Alafaya Woods! Spacious living area leads out to the fenced yard. Charming kitchen highlights a nook, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar.
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1089 Dees Drive
1089 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1393 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
1 Unit Available
907 Rich Drive
907 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom
1 Unit Available
429 Terrace Drive
429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2351 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1013 Pearson Drive
1013 Pearson Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1050 Dishman Loop
1050 Dishman Loop, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1474 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
722 CATALONIA COVE
722 Catalonia Cv, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1901 sqft
Tthis gorgeous 3/3.5 townhouse is located in the heart of Oviedo.
1 Unit Available
1449 RIVER ROCK COURT
1449 River Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom town home in the Mitchell Creek community. The property features ceramic tile on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer kitchen back splash and 42' kitchen cabinets with spacious island.
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
532 Whisper Oaks Court
532 Whisper Oaks Court, Oviedo, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 532 Whisper Oaks Court in Oviedo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1022 TROUT CREEK COURT
1022 Trout Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, with formal living and dining rooms and family room. All tile and laminate flooring. 2 car garage, large kitchen, fenced yard with covered screened lanai.All measurements are approximate.
Sanctuary Village
1 Unit Available
1282 BURGUNDY COURT
1282 Burgundy Court, Oviedo, FL
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home in the highly desireable subdivision of Sanctuary! Home is in a Cul-de-sac! Community has an Olympic size pool, fitness room, tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds, and basketball court, to name a few.
