Florida Tech
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
56 Apartments For Rent Near Florida Tech
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour.
Last updated July 14 at 05:14 PM
24 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
15 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
25 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
15 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Last updated July 13 at 09:27 PM
2 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2653 Vining Street
2653 Vining Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1572 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I
3562 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 1068I Available 07/15/20 NEAR FIT - APT WITH LAKE VIEW AT UNIV VILLAGE - Property Id: 20201 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Apartments
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
2914 Vassar St
2914 South Vassar Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1476 sqft
Spectacularly designed 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool home in Great Central location, just one block from Florida tech. This amazing pool how has been beautifully designed and remodeled.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Alamanda Key
4040 Alamanda Key Drive
4040 Alamanda Key Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1570 sqft
Fabulous upgraded unit in 55 and over community of Alamanda Key. Enjoy Florida living at its finest in the gated Key West style community. As you enter you will step into a private courtyard with pavers.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops. WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR .
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2240 Front Street
2240 Front Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2637 sqft
Stunning waterfront end unit with River and Melbourne Marina views. Secured lobby, and 2 parking spaces under building & storage. Great floor plan with multiple balconies. Center island kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
990 Luminary Circle
990 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 months lease or 1 year /rent to own option, Beautiful End unit giving more natural light, (Sonesta Walk) 2 bedroom, 2 bath poured concrete w/1 car garage, cathedral ceilings, tiled throughout, walk in closet, fenced backyard, Hurricane shutters.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1190 Olde Bailey Lane
1190 Olde Bailey Lane, West Melbourne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2763 sqft
If you need bedrooms - this home has 5 of them along with 3 bathrooms and a very large loft upstairs! Large eat in kitchen, 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home sits on a corner lot. The owner will consider a pet.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
4865 Revenna Court
4865 Revenna Ct, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
ground floor condo boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with a one car attached garage. Great view of pond from rear covered porch/patio, kitchen, and Master bedroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
4870 Lake Waterford Way
4870 Lake Waterford Way West, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1525 sqft
The property is also listed For Sale - MLS# 879239. Sale listing will be cancelled if property is rented first. Great waterfront view from this 2 bedroom 3 bath condo with possible additional bedroom and private bath in a spacious loft area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
4570 Radiant Way
4570 Radiant Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1277 sqft
We are offering this beautiful lake front home for rent.House features extra large master bedroom / bathroom in second floor with complete privacy.2 bedroom and jack and Jill bathroom in the first floor .
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way Unit 1063
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1087 sqft
Beautiful condo in a gated community close to Florida Institute of Technology and Harris. New washer and dryer (2020), air conditioner, heater, refrigerator, and flooring (2019), recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
3522 D Avinci Way
3522 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Village apartment complex right next to FIT. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
Last updated February 21 at 04:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Manchester Lakes
3582 Joslin Way
3582 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen.