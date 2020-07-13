Park Place.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $170/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$70/month, Detached garage: $170/month