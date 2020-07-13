All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like
Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
Park Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Park Place

Open Now until 6pm
940 City Plaza Way · (407) 499-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

940 City Plaza Way, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
hot tub
alarm system
car wash area
coffee bar
dog grooming area
internet access
internet cafe
media room
Discover true luxury living at Park Place in Oviedo!

With 275 Luxury Apartment Homes, Park Place promises the best amenities around, the perfect location and care free living. Make your Mother proud and your friends jealous.

After all, it's all about the ADDRESS.....Park Place Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $170/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$70/month, Detached garage: $170/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
No, Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus