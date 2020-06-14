230 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with garage

Apartment List
Oviedo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1089 Dees Drive
1089 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1393 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1625 Cracker Creek Court
1625 Cracker Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1544 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1044 Abell Circle
1044 Abell Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1393 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home in Alafaya Woods! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Alafaya Woods! Spacious living area leads out to the fenced yard. Charming kitchen highlights a nook, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1048 Manigan Avenue
1048 Manigan Avenue, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1147 sqft
Available now! - Charming three bedroom, two bath home, all tiled; large screened in patio in back of house fully tiled; fenced yard; exotic landscaping; two car garage; eat in kitchen with all appliances; ceiling fans and lights; this unit is

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1039 Neely Street
1039 Neely Street, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1477 sqft
1039 Neely Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 - Coming Soon! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Oviedo, FL! Spacious tiled living/dining area features a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1095 DEES DRIVE
1095 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1840 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH NEWER ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
722 CATALONIA COVE
722 Catalonia Cv, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1901 sqft
Tthis gorgeous 3/3.5 townhouse is located in the heart of Oviedo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1449 RIVER ROCK COURT
1449 River Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1472 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom town home in the Mitchell Creek community. The property features ceramic tile on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer kitchen back splash and 42' kitchen cabinets with spacious island.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1022 TROUT CREEK COURT
1022 Trout Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1995 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, with formal living and dining rooms and family room. All tile and laminate flooring. 2 car garage, large kitchen, fenced yard with covered screened lanai.All measurements are approximate.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sanctuary Village
1 Unit Available
1282 BURGUNDY COURT
1282 Burgundy Court, Oviedo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2639 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home in the highly desireable subdivision of Sanctuary! Home is in a Cul-de-sac! Community has an Olympic size pool, fitness room, tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds, and basketball court, to name a few.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
150 E HIGH STREET
150 High Street, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1281 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to Oviedo in the Park. This downtown Oviedo home features two master suites, wood burning fireplace, two car garage and LARGE fenced in yard with porch and gazebo perfect for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
235 Crystal Circle
235 Crystal Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1336 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,336 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/10/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2902 Joseph Circle
2902 Joseph Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1659 sqft
2902 Joseph Circle Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home In Oviedo's Remington Village - This spacious home is in Remington Village, a deed restricted community, and is close to shopping and UCF. It has 2,308 square feet, with 1,659 square feet under air..

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
696 CARRIGAN WOODS TRAIL
696 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Great Oviedo home for rent! 5 bedroom, 2 bath tucked away with privacy in this small community! Great views of the conservation land and pond. New painting and flooring recently installed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7216 WINDING LAKE CIRCLE
7216 Winding Lake Circle, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2319 sqft
Open floor plan but designated spaces including formal living room and dining room, high ceilings and enclosed porch make this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the gated community of Kenmure a home not to miss.
City Guide for Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oviedo, FL

Oviedo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

