271 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1095 DEES DRIVE
1095 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1840 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH NEWER ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1089 Dees Drive
1089 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1393 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
429 Terrace Drive
429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2351 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alafaya Woods
1 Unit Available
1048 Manigan Avenue
1048 Manigan Avenue, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1147 sqft
Available now! - Charming three bedroom, two bath home, all tiled; large screened in patio in back of house fully tiled; fenced yard; exotic landscaping; two car garage; eat in kitchen with all appliances; ceiling fans and lights; this unit is

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1625 Cracker Creek Court
1625 Cracker Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1544 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. Home was completely updated 2 years ago. Split floor plan, large rooms, breakfast bar and island in kitchen, patio and 2 car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
888 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1445 sqft
Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
150 E HIGH STREET
150 High Street, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1281 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to Oviedo in the Park. This downtown Oviedo home features two master suites, wood burning fireplace, two car garage and LARGE fenced in yard with porch and gazebo perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2902 Joseph Circle
2902 Joseph Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1659 sqft
2902 Joseph Circle Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home In Oviedo's Remington Village - This spacious home is in Remington Village, a deed restricted community, and is close to shopping and UCF. It has 2,308 square feet, with 1,659 square feet under air..

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Summer Club Dr #205
1919 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
**2/2 condo in Oviedo** - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/10/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID JULY.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Lake Hayes Rd.
600 Lake Hayes Road, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1480 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 in sought after Oviedo - 600 Lake Hayes Rd. Newly refurbished 4/2 in sought after Oviedo. Close to 417, shopping, 434 and more. This beautiful single family pool home with fully fenced backyard is fully re-done.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7216 WINDING LAKE CIRCLE
7216 Winding Lake Circle, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2319 sqft
Open floor plan but designated spaces including formal living room and dining room, high ceilings and enclosed porch make this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the gated community of Kenmure a home not to miss.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
174 Velveteen Place
174 Velveteen Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,740
2256 sqft
4/2 Home In East Oviedo - This roomy home in east Oviedo is 2,918 square feet, with 2,256 square feet under air. Separate living room, dining room and family rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
18 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
City Guide for Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oviedo, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oviedo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

