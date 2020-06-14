Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oviedo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
17 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
14 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
888 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1445 sqft
Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Sanctuary Village
1 Unit Available
1282 BURGUNDY COURT
1282 Burgundy Court, Oviedo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2639 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home in the highly desireable subdivision of Sanctuary! Home is in a Cul-de-sac! Community has an Olympic size pool, fitness room, tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds, and basketball court, to name a few.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
46 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Goldenrod
16 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
City Guide for Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oviedo, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oviedo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

