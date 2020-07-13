Apartment List
/
FL
/
oviedo
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oviedo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alafaya Woods
1115 Sugarberry Trail
1115 Sugarberry Trail, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1310 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Rivers
1681 Riveredge Road
1681 Riveredge Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1518 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,518 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1494 Round Rock Ct.
1494 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1472 sqft
1494 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/15/20 Recently Constructed Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alafaya Woods
1008 WARD CIRCLE
1008 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1791 sqft
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living/Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Open Kitchen w/ Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Master Bath Offers:

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1470 Round Rock Ct.
1470 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1396 sqft
1470 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/21/20 3BD/2.5BA Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
168 EASTON CIRCLE
168 Easton Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a private pond on lot. Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms. Wood look tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1753 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! This beautiful Isles of Little Creek home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Screened Pool.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Alafaya Woods
1095 DEES DRIVE
1095 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1840 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH NEWER ROOF, VAULTED CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, EAT-IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Twin Rivers
1022 TROUT CREEK COURT
1022 Trout Creek Court, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1995 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, with formal living and dining rooms and family room. All tile and laminate flooring. 2 car garage, large kitchen, fenced yard with covered screened lanai.All measurements are approximate.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
235 Crystal Circle
235 Crystal Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1336 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,336 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
205 Avenue B
205 Avenue B, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Mayo Court
45 Mayo Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1787 sqft
45 Mayo Court Available 07/21/20 Lovely 3BD/2.5BA Town Home in Central Park in Oviedo-Priced to Rent! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Central Park in Oviedo! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
657 Carrigan Woods Trail Available 07/13/20 OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
696 CARRIGAN WOODS TRAIL
696 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Great Oviedo home for rent! 5 bedroom, 2 bath tucked away with privacy in this small community! Great views of the conservation land and pond. New painting and flooring recently installed.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
174 Velveteen Place
174 Velveteen Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,740
2256 sqft
4/2 Home In East Oviedo - This roomy home in east Oviedo is 2,918 square feet, with 2,256 square feet under air. Separate living room, dining room and family rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 PEREGRINE COURT SEMINOLE COUNTY
128 Peregrine Court, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1934 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Home in Gated Winter Springs Community! - This 3 bd / 2 ba 1934 sq. ft. home is in the beautiful gated community of Eagles Watch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tuscawilla
1604 Grizzly Court
1604 Grizzly Court, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2103 sqft
1604 Grizzly Court Available 08/01/20 4/2.5 Pool Home In Tuscawilla - On a cul-de-sac in the Tuscawilla golf course community serviced by Seminole County schools, this ranch style 4-bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oviedo, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oviedo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Accessible ApartmentsOviedo Apartments under $1,000
Oviedo Apartments under $1,100Oviedo Apartments under $1,200Oviedo Apartments with BalconyOviedo Apartments with GarageOviedo Apartments with GymOviedo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oviedo Apartments with ParkingOviedo Apartments with PoolOviedo Apartments with Washer-DryerOviedo Dog Friendly ApartmentsOviedo Furnished ApartmentsOviedo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus