2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
15 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1100 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
18 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1164 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1089 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1270 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1105 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
888 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1445 sqft
Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
150 E HIGH STREET
150 High Street, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1281 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to Oviedo in the Park. This downtown Oviedo home features two master suites, wood burning fireplace, two car garage and LARGE fenced in yard with porch and gazebo perfect for entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 SANDALWOOD COURT
20 Sandalwood Court, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths boasting over 900 sq ft, located minutes from the winters springs, major intersections! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all appliances. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more!
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1939 Summer Club Dr
1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft. Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1919 Summer Club Dr #205
1919 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
**2/2 condo in Oviedo** - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo near water view located in beautiful Oviedo. Well rated Seminole County schools. Community amenities include sparkling pool with inviting pool deck.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105
1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Summer Club DR
1950 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM AND PATIO LOCATED IN OVIEDO, FL. AMENITIES INCLUDE PLAY AREA, EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS AND SWIMMING POOL. SMALL PET CONSIDERED.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
45 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1556 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
22 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1068 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
19 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1169 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1201 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Goldenrod
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1143 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
