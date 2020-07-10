Apartment List
/
FL
/
oviedo
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

211 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1494 Round Rock Ct.
1494 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1472 sqft
1494 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/15/20 Recently Constructed Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alafaya Woods
1008 WARD CIRCLE
1008 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1791 sqft
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living/Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Open Kitchen w/ Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Master Bath Offers:

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1470 Round Rock Ct.
1470 Round Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1396 sqft
1470 Round Rock Ct. Available 07/21/20 3BD/2.5BA Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
168 EASTON CIRCLE
168 Easton Circle, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a private pond on lot. Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms. Wood look tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1753 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1075 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
1075 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1569 sqft
Beautiful Ashton Woods Town Home in Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. All appliances included. All bedrooms upstairs, laundry upstairs. Carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Single car garage. Community pool and picnic area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
516 PENNY ROYAL PLACE
516 Penny Royal Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1812 sqft
OVIEDO townhome with WATER VIEW, 3br 2.5ba + loft/flex space in GATED COMMUNITY of Copper Chase!! ALL TILE FLOORS downstairs. SPACIOUS kitchen with GRANITE counters and STAINLESS STEEL appliances, huge WALK-IN PANTRY, half bath downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205
1909 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oviedo-2/2 Second Floor condo-Villas at Lakeside! - You will love this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 baths condo in the Villas at Lakeside in Oviedo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
696 CARRIGAN WOODS TRAIL
696 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Great Oviedo home for rent! 5 bedroom, 2 bath tucked away with privacy in this small community! Great views of the conservation land and pond. New painting and flooring recently installed.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3809 Silverbell Loop
3809 Silverbell Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Townhome In Hawthorne Glen - This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Hawthorne Glen is walking distance to UCF.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
26 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
39 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.

July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report. Oviedo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oviedo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report. Oviedo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oviedo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oviedo rents increased over the past month

Oviedo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oviedo stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,556 for a two-bedroom. Oviedo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oviedo over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oviedo

    As rents have fallen significantly in Oviedo, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oviedo is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Oviedo's median two-bedroom rent of $1,556 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oviedo fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oviedo than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Oviedo is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Accessible ApartmentsOviedo Apartments under $1,000
    Oviedo Apartments under $1,100Oviedo Apartments under $1,200Oviedo Apartments with BalconyOviedo Apartments with GarageOviedo Apartments with GymOviedo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Oviedo Apartments with ParkingOviedo Apartments with PoolOviedo Apartments with Washer-DryerOviedo Dog Friendly ApartmentsOviedo Furnished ApartmentsOviedo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
    Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
    West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Alafaya Woods

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
    Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus