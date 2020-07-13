39 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Oviedo, FL

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 SANDALWOOD COURT
20 Sandalwood Court, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths boasting over 900 sq ft, located minutes from the winters springs, major intersections! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all appliances. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2531 Alafaya Trail #60
2531 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Windmill Point - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs condo unit in Windmill Point. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center and UCF. Additional HOA application ($50) must be completed prior to move in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3740 IDLEBROOK CIRCLE
3740 Idlebrook Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable one bedroom one bath upgraded apartment in the gated Cabana Key subdivision with upgraded bathroom, Tile flooring through out the apartment. close to shopping centers, Malls and highways. walking distance to Walmart and restaurant
Results within 10 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:58pm
3 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Azalea Park
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
316 Scottsdale Square
316 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
WINTER PARK CONDO--MINUTES FROM UCF, FULL SAIL - *WINTER PARK WOODS* Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story condominium.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
518 Orange Dr. #23
518 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Royal Arms Condos in Altamonte Springs - 2nd floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Newly painted, and new vinyl plank floors. Great condition with screened in patio with view of pool and lake. Water included in rent.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108
2612 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground

July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report. Oviedo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oviedo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oviedo rents increased over the past month

Oviedo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oviedo stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,556 for a two-bedroom. Oviedo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oviedo over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oviedo

    As rents have fallen significantly in Oviedo, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oviedo is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Oviedo's median two-bedroom rent of $1,556 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oviedo fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oviedo than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Oviedo is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

