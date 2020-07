Amenities

Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College. The University of Central Florida is just three miles from our doorstep! Experience small-town charm in our two or three-bedroom floor plans. Our two-bedroom apartment has 1100 square feet and a separate dining room, and all of our homes have extra-large closets. We now offer furnished and unfurnished apartments, too! Residents may enjoy a refreshing dip in one of our three resort-styled swimming pools. Our computer room is outfitted with high-speed Internet access for your convenience. For a small town charm in a modern style apartment, look no further than Alafaya Woods of Oviedo.