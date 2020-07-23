/
/
seminole county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
340 Apartments for rent in Seminole County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
22 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1435 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
18 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,041
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$926
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1275 sqft
Resort-like setting off Highway 434. Recently renovated with updated appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Dog grooming area. Pool, hot tub, gym, and basketball court. Alarm system in place. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,122
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
14 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
7 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$920
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,012
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
41 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
13 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
2 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
7 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Seminole County area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL