/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Alafaya Woods
14 Units Available
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a
Results within 1 mile of Oviedo
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3622 Caruso Place - 1
3622 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! Fully furnished unit! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2.5 Townhome near UCF! This fully furnished unit features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with black appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
46 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
20 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union Park
1 Unit Available
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally
Results within 10 miles of Oviedo
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
662 Trinidad Court #662
662 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University. Seven (7) months minimum lease.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8203 Sun Spring Circle #63
8203 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
765 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo - Property Id: 34367 A truly luxurious, spacious, and fully furnished 1 bedroom Condo for rent.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lake Kathryn
1 Unit Available
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7320 SWALLOW RUN
7320 Swallow Run, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
803 sqft
Wonderful FURNISHED 2BD/2BTH CONDO for rent in Winter Park! As you enter this lovely condo you'll notice all the wonderful upgrades! The unit boasts wood like vinyl flooring, stone countertops, fabulous backsplash, spacious bedrooms and walk-in
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
4119 WARDELL PLACE
4119 Wardell Place, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3776 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home is Baldwin Park. This home sits on a large corner lot with fenced in back yard. The master bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full ensuite bath upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a large bonus area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
676 GRENADINE COURT
676 Grenadine Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
759 sqft
Located in beautiful Winter Park with easy access to main roadways for easy commute. This is a beautifully updated 1/1 fully furnished short term rental. Rent includes all utilities (Cable, internet, electric, & water).
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
617 MARINER WAY
617 Mariner Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2286 sqft
Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath ranch home located on Lake Orienta in Altamonte Springs, with boating and skiing allowed. Over 2200 Square feet. The living/dining combination looks out onto a screened porch, private pool, and Lake Orienta.
1 of 16
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1105 Minnesota Ave
1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1852 sqft
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft. $2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included Townhouse Description: Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath.
Similar Pages
Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Accessible ApartmentsOviedo Apartments under $1,000Oviedo Apartments under $1,100
Oviedo Apartments under $1,200Oviedo Apartments with BalconyOviedo Apartments with GarageOviedo Apartments with GymOviedo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOviedo Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL