Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

110 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Oviedo, FL

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 SANDALWOOD COURT
20 Sandalwood Court, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths boasting over 900 sq ft, located minutes from the winters springs, major intersections! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all appliances. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oviedo
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300
2550 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300 Available 08/01/20 2550-6300 N. Alafaya Trail - Great location, This beautifully maintained condo features a spacious bedroom with its own private bath.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
2515 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
2515 N Alafaya Trail #25, Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, - Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, laundry facilities across the parking lot within the community. Newer flooring throughout the unit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
205 S MOSS ROAD
205 Moss Road, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
870 sqft
Unit that is for rent is 203. Second from the left. Both bedrooms & full bath are located upstairs. Downstairs includes half bath, living room, eat in kitchen/dining room. Rental requirements; Gross income must be 3x the monthly rent amount.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12395 Antonio Cir.
12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
12395 Antonio Cir. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
3540 Khayyam Avenue
3540 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2531 Alafaya Trail #60
2531 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Windmill Point - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs condo unit in Windmill Point. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center and UCF. Additional HOA application ($50) must be completed prior to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3740 IDLEBROOK CIRCLE
3740 Idlebrook Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable one bedroom one bath upgraded apartment in the gated Cabana Key subdivision with upgraded bathroom, Tile flooring through out the apartment. close to shopping centers, Malls and highways. walking distance to Walmart and restaurant

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Union Park
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2541 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 79
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
2541 N.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12152 Pepperdine Place
12152 Pepperdine Place, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
NICE 2/2 Townhome Near UCF! Good Floor Plan For Roommates! - This 2/2 townhome is set up perfectly for students or roommates! Laminate floors downstairs! The home offers a Great Room combo, eat-in kitchen with pass thru bar and all the appliances,
Results within 10 miles of Oviedo
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
22 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Stoneybrook
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Union Park
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.

Welcome to the July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report. Oviedo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oviedo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oviedo Rent Report. Oviedo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oviedo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oviedo rents increased over the past month

Oviedo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oviedo stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,556 for a two-bedroom. Oviedo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oviedo over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oviedo

    As rents have fallen significantly in Oviedo, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oviedo is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Oviedo's median two-bedroom rent of $1,556 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oviedo fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oviedo than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Oviedo is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

