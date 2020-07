Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments green community internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Come home to Art Avenue and discover the "Art" of Living Well! This new gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors. Our homes include stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, custom countertops with large island bars and stunning lake views! Relax in our large salt water pool with resort style furnishings, fire pit and summer kitchen. Revive in our 24-hour Fitness Center featuring a spin room and Fitness OnDemand. Pamper your pooch at our amazing Dog Spa and Dog Park. Art Avenue is located in the coveted Lake Nona area near Orlando International Airport, HWY 528 Beachline, the 417 and downtown Orlando. Schedule a tour today and allow us to show you Orlando Luxury Living at Its Finest!