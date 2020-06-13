110 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL

Apartment List
Signature Lakes
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Summerport Village Center
32 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8009 Atlantic Puffin St
8009 Atlantic Puffin Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1801 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! - Beautiful 3/2 Home within the Summerlake Community in Windermere Coming soon! Modern feel with spacious open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11987 Water Run Alley
11987 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1569 sqft
11987 Water Run Alley Available 07/14/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage in Desirable Ashlin Park - Windermere - Spacious 3/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8607 Coventry Park Way
8607 Coventry Park Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1812 sqft
8607 Coventry Park Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW! - TOWNHOME WITH LAKE VIEW located at the beautiful Windermere! This charming and cozy townhouse has lots of features as stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, granite

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6873 Northwich Drive
6873 Northwich Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2229 sqft
3/2.5 Home In Lakes Of Windermere Community - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single family pool home with 2,790 total square and 2,229 square feet under a/c in Lakes of Windermere community. Spacious layout with separate living, dining, and bonus room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6728 Trellis Vine Loop
6728 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3261 sqft
5 Bedroom at Windstone at Heart of Windermere!!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage. It offers a marvelous open great room, kitchen, and casual dining area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7237 Rambling Water Way
7237 Rambling Water Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2307 sqft
3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Windermere! - Brand New 2016 Single Family Home at Ashlin Park Towns. Very open and spacious layout. Has plenty of closet spaces, pantry, open layout kitchen, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5032 Wise Bird Dr
5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Blvd
14205 Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2476 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of a community surrounded by lakes and beautiful landscaping located near attractions and main access roads in desirable Windermere. This Community offers a pool, lakes, playgrounds, tennis courts, fitness center and trails.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
15088 Night Heron Dr
15088 Night Heron Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2204 sqft
No pets allowed Lawn care included

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7619 Bramwell Street
7619 Bramwell Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1460 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop
16067 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Luxury Home in Winter Garden! Over 2,000 SQ. FT, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in Waterleigh Community the heart of Horizon West. Featuring the Cordale floor plan with amazing curb appeal and open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
10163 Shallow Water Drive
10163 Shallow Water Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2924 sqft
One of the larger floorplans in the wildly popular Waterleigh community. This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, large upgraded kitchen, formal dining, upstairs loft/entertainment room, and a 2-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13131 Vennetta Way
13131 Vennetta Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1706 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - LOCATED IN WINDERMERE. SPACIOUS AND READY TO MOVE IN. HAS 3 BEDROOMS TWO FULL SIZE BATHS, BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER AND FRIDGE.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL
15494 Murcott Blossom Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2842 sqft
15494 MURCOTT BLOSSOM BLVD. FL Available 07/01/20 Move in ready! Newer home in great location. - Built 2016! What a place to live in this 2 story stunner in the heart of the Winter Garden expansion.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8019 John Hancock Dr.
8019 John Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2843 sqft
Great House in Winter Garden! - This is a Spacious and beautiful one story home featuring 3 bedrooms . Home has title in common areas and carpets in bedrooms. All appliance are included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6943 Trellis Vine Lp
6943 Trellis Vine Loop, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3261 sqft
6943 Trellis Vine Lp Available 06/15/20 5 Bed Home in the Heart of Windermere, FL!! Close to Disney and Theme Parks!! - This Brand New home at Windstone is a fantastic home with five bedrooms, three and half baths, and a two-car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE
4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2361 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11836 Thatcher Ave
11836 Thatcher Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2978 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2 Story Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, at 11836 Thatcher Ave, Orlando, FL 32836.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11019 Bagley Aly
11019 Bagley Alley, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2221 sqft
4 Bedroom at Heart of Windermere!!! Energy Efficient!!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15491 Sugar Citrus Dr.
15491 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1903 sqft
- Beautiful Hamlin Reserve townhome! 4/Bedroom, 3 bathroom 1903 sq. Quality fixtures, modern design.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15171 Sunrise View Lane
15171 Sunrise View Lane, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3500 sqft
15171 Sunrise View Lane Available 07/04/20 Pond view 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house at Independence Winter Garden - 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom at Independence Winter Garden area, open floor plan big living area , master bedroom downstairs, 4 bedroom upstairs.
City GuideHorizon West
Horizon West is a pretty small place to live in Florida, but it's had some big history. One of the biggest people to grace its presence was Elvis Presley -- but before he became famous! In 1955, the soon-to-be King of Rock and Roll came to the Horizon West area and learned to water ski on Lake Butler. Elvis was driving a pink Cadillac at the time, and neighbors remember helping a 20-year-old Elvis learn how to stand up on water skies. It wasn't long after that Elvis appeared on Ed Sullivan an...

Horizon West is a tiny planned community area in Orange County, Florida. The area is basically a residential part of Orlando, where homes and businesses have been laid out strategically to make life as easy and lovely as possible for residents. The history of the area is that it started out as orange groves, like most of the area around here. However, when the big-eared mouse and his theme parks came in, a lot of land was developed into residential property (because tons of people wanted to live near the spectacular attractions!) Horizon West became one of these properties around 1993, when a group of developers partnered with orange county to develop a huge swath of undeveloped land (30,000 acres). In 1995, the area was ready, and it became known as Horizon West, a community made up of five villages and a town center. Today, Horizon West continues to be a charming place where people choose to live in the Orlando area. If you're a fan of theme parks or like living near water, this is a great place for you to consider finding apartment homes.

Moving to Horizon West

If you're planning to move to Horizon West, the first thing you'll want to do is rent an apartment. There are lots of rental properties here, including studio apartments and apartments with paid utilities. If you want to rent an apartment, the most important step is preparing a great leasing application. Leasing applications include components that prove that you'll be a great tenant -- both financially and as a person. For the financial part, gather your bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, a letter of employment, other proof of income, and maybe some letters of reference from your employer. You might also get a letter of reference from a former landlord to prove that you'll be an excellent tenant in your new house rental in Horizon West. Your leasing application is your chance to prove why someone should rent to you; prepare properly, and you should have your dream home on your hands in no time!

Neighborhoods in Horizon West

Horizon West is a planned community with many different neighborhoods. If you want to know more about what area of town best suits you, check out some helpful neighborhood info below!

Lake Avalon Groves: Lake Avalon is centered around (you guessed it!) Lake Avalon! This area, which has Avalon Rd running through its center, is located right along I-429, so it's a convenient place to live if you're a commuter.

Signature Lakes: Signature Lakes is a neighborhood surrounded by many lakes, so, if you like water, this is a good spot for you to choose. Residents in Signature Lakes enjoy recreational water sports, as well as fishing and beautiful scenery. For those outdoorsy types out there, consider looking for a rental home here.

Summerport Village Center: This spot is a hub of commerce and activity. If you want something a little more hustling and bustling than the normal suburbs, this is your place. In Summerport Village Center, not only can you find a lovely apartment, but also great crosswalks and sidewalks for walking around town, and great restaurants and shops to get your errands done.

Hunter's Creek Golf Course: You might have guessed that this neighborhood surrounds a beautiful Orlando-area golf course called Hunter's Creek. Houses here are big, and you get a great view of the greenery around you, so if you're looking for a place to spread out, this is definitely the neighborhood for you to choose.

Hunter's Creek New Village: This is a planned, developed area of mixed residential and commercial property. There are performance stages, restaurants, parks, a clock tower, and awesome rental apartments here. This part of town is buzzing with activity and a place to be if you get bored easily.

Living in Horizon West

If you want a sunny, warm place to call home, Horizon West is a great option for you. The Florida weather stays nice all year round, so if you move here, you might even be able to ditch your winter jacket. In Horizon West, there's tons to do, which makes sense, since city planners made sure it was that way. You can eat out, do your grocery shopping, go to the bank, and see a movie without leaving your tiny hometown.

But living so close to Orlando, why would you want to stick so close to home? You can be at the world's best theme parks and attractions in only a matter of minutes. Hop in the car (you'll need one here), and you can get to the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Studios, Universal Studios Orlando, or Islands of Adventure in a jiffy. There's also world-class dining and entertainment in downtown Orlando proper, which has a big, cosmopolitan city feel. For a slice of suburban life with tons to do, there might be no better place than Horizon West!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Horizon West?
The average rent price for Horizon West rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,980.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Horizon West?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Horizon West include Signature Lakes.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Horizon West?
Some of the colleges located in the Horizon West area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Lake-Sumter State College, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Horizon West?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Horizon West from include Tampa, Orlando, Brandon, Lakeland, and Kissimmee.

