110 Apartments for rent in Horizon West, FL

Neighborhoods in Horizon West

Horizon West is a planned community with many different neighborhoods. If you want to know more about what area of town best suits you, check out some helpful neighborhood info below!

Lake Avalon Groves: Lake Avalon is centered around (you guessed it!) Lake Avalon! This area, which has Avalon Rd running through its center, is located right along I-429, so it's a convenient place to live if you're a commuter.

Signature Lakes: Signature Lakes is a neighborhood surrounded by many lakes, so, if you like water, this is a good spot for you to choose. Residents in Signature Lakes enjoy recreational water sports, as well as fishing and beautiful scenery. For those outdoorsy types out there, consider looking for a rental home here.

Summerport Village Center: This spot is a hub of commerce and activity. If you want something a little more hustling and bustling than the normal suburbs, this is your place. In Summerport Village Center, not only can you find a lovely apartment, but also great crosswalks and sidewalks for walking around town, and great restaurants and shops to get your errands done.

Hunter's Creek Golf Course: You might have guessed that this neighborhood surrounds a beautiful Orlando-area golf course called Hunter's Creek. Houses here are big, and you get a great view of the greenery around you, so if you're looking for a place to spread out, this is definitely the neighborhood for you to choose.

Hunter's Creek New Village: This is a planned, developed area of mixed residential and commercial property. There are performance stages, restaurants, parks, a clock tower, and awesome rental apartments here. This part of town is buzzing with activity and a place to be if you get bored easily.