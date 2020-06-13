139 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL

Moving to South Apopka

According to the 2010 census, South Apopka has 1,925 housing units. Largely suburban, the vast majority are owner occupied. Rental properties in South Apopka include condos, detached houses, duplexes, and mobile homes. Located in Central Florida and close to LakeApopka and the attractions of Orlando, rentals are, on average, more expensive than those in the Florida Panhandle, but less expensive than those in Orlando.

Apopka

Before moving to the area, you should also check out and compare apartment rentals in nearby Apopka. There are a number of apartment complexes in Apopka, some less than a mile from South Apopka. Studio apartments and one and two-bedroom apartments are available. Most have ongoing availability, so you don't need to plan very far in advance. You should have the details of your rental history ready and check in advance to see what the requirements for a security deposit are. Some apartment complexes offer furnished apartments and month to month rentals.