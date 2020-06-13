Apartment List
139 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL

139 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL

📍




1 Unit Available
830 Grand Hilltop Drive
830 Grand Hilltop Drive, South Apopka, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2691 sqft
830 Grand Hilltop Drive - 830 Grand Hilltop Drive No Pets Allowed (RLNE4834017)




1 Unit Available
990 Berry Leaf Ct.
990 Berry Leaf Court, South Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3047 sqft
990 Berry Leaf Ct. Available 06/15/20 Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.




1 Unit Available
1231 Countrymen Court
1231 Countrymen Court, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1703 sqft
LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (APOPKA) - This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen. All tile on 1st floor.




1 Unit Available
1679 South Central Avenue
1679 Central Avenue, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1325 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.




1 Unit Available
1440 Eden Drive
1440 Eden Drive, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1264 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Apopka, FL is now available.




1 Unit Available
232 W 20th Street
232 20th Street, South Apopka, FL
Studio
$600
182 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 2 is a newly constructed add-on to the back of the property's address located in Apopka on a quiet street. The unit is a modern efficiency with 1.0 bathroom & kitchen. It's $600.00/month for rent and requires a $600 deposit.




1 Unit Available
1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD
1015 Apopka Boulevard, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Check out this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apopka with an oversized yard.




1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Apopka




Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
795 Cavan Drive
795 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3222 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! SPACIOUS 4B HOME || GATED COMMUNITY|| CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - The Westmorly Reserve is a wonderful 4 bedroom plan that has it all! includes tremendous amounts of extra storage.




1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial




Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3234 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.




1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.




1 Unit Available
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1544 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.




1 Unit Available
16 S CERVIDAE DRIVE
16 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1350 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of South Apopka
Verified




69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified




17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified




12 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified




24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified




Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified




$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified




5 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$823
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified




Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified




13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified




17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
City GuideSouth Apopka
Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.

South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka.

Moving to South Apopka

According to the 2010 census, South Apopka has 1,925 housing units. Largely suburban, the vast majority are owner occupied. Rental properties in South Apopka include condos, detached houses, duplexes, and mobile homes. Located in Central Florida and close to LakeApopka and the attractions of Orlando, rentals are, on average, more expensive than those in the Florida Panhandle, but less expensive than those in Orlando.

Apopka

Before moving to the area, you should also check out and compare apartment rentals in nearby Apopka. There are a number of apartment complexes in Apopka, some less than a mile from South Apopka. Studio apartments and one and two-bedroom apartments are available. Most have ongoing availability, so you don't need to plan very far in advance. You should have the details of your rental history ready and check in advance to see what the requirements for a security deposit are. Some apartment complexes offer furnished apartments and month to month rentals.

Neighborhoods in South Apopka

South Apopka is a small bedroom community attached to Apopka and is not divided into neighborhoods. Residential properties dominate the real estate market. Living on the north side of South Apopka is a little more convenient for traveling to the shops and business in Apopka. Running North and South, Interstate 4 is about a 15 minute drive away.

The area offers newer, large apartment complexes like Willow Lake -- with the full range of amenities -- as well as older, smaller apartment complexes such as Maine Avenue Apartments.

Living in South Apopka

South Apopka has a lot to offer new residents, and is super close to the things that it doesn't have. Wake up in this bedroom community with a hot cup of joe at the small coffee shop and grocery store called the Latin Quarter. Once you're caffeinated, head out for some shopping and dining in nearby Apopka. Hunt Club Corners and WekivaPlaza offer restaurants, department and food stores, such as Publix and Panera Bread. Larger department stores such as Kohl's and Sears are a 15 minute drive away in Altamonte Springs.

For outdoor activities, visit Rock Springs State Reserve, WekiwaSpringsState Park, and -- especially for biking -- West Orange Trail. These are all located in the Apopka area.

It takes about a half hour to get into Orlando on Highway 411. With Sea World, Universal Orlando and, of course, Disney World, Orlando has a wealth of attractions and things to do. The nearest airport is West of Orlando, about a 45 minute drive from South Apopka.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Apopka?
The average rent price for South Apopka rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Apopka?
Some of the colleges located in the South Apopka area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Apopka?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Apopka from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

