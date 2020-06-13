139 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL📍
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 63
1 of 35
South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka.
According to the 2010 census, South Apopka has 1,925 housing units. Largely suburban, the vast majority are owner occupied. Rental properties in South Apopka include condos, detached houses, duplexes, and mobile homes. Located in Central Florida and close to LakeApopka and the attractions of Orlando, rentals are, on average, more expensive than those in the Florida Panhandle, but less expensive than those in Orlando.
Apopka
Before moving to the area, you should also check out and compare apartment rentals in nearby Apopka. There are a number of apartment complexes in Apopka, some less than a mile from South Apopka. Studio apartments and one and two-bedroom apartments are available. Most have ongoing availability, so you don't need to plan very far in advance. You should have the details of your rental history ready and check in advance to see what the requirements for a security deposit are. Some apartment complexes offer furnished apartments and month to month rentals.
South Apopka is a small bedroom community attached to Apopka and is not divided into neighborhoods. Residential properties dominate the real estate market. Living on the north side of South Apopka is a little more convenient for traveling to the shops and business in Apopka. Running North and South, Interstate 4 is about a 15 minute drive away.
The area offers newer, large apartment complexes like Willow Lake -- with the full range of amenities -- as well as older, smaller apartment complexes such as Maine Avenue Apartments.
South Apopka has a lot to offer new residents, and is super close to the things that it doesn't have. Wake up in this bedroom community with a hot cup of joe at the small coffee shop and grocery store called the Latin Quarter. Once you're caffeinated, head out for some shopping and dining in nearby Apopka. Hunt Club Corners and WekivaPlaza offer restaurants, department and food stores, such as Publix and Panera Bread. Larger department stores such as Kohl's and Sears are a 15 minute drive away in Altamonte Springs.
For outdoor activities, visit Rock Springs State Reserve, WekiwaSpringsState Park, and -- especially for biking -- West Orange Trail. These are all located in the Apopka area.
It takes about a half hour to get into Orlando on Highway 411. With Sea World, Universal Orlando and, of course, Disney World, Orlando has a wealth of attractions and things to do. The nearest airport is West of Orlando, about a 45 minute drive from South Apopka.