9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Corner Lot! Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage 1794 SqFt Townhome located in the desired gated Lake Nona Preserve! Great open floor plan! The kitchen has a huge Island, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Tall ceilings throughout the downstairs with sliding glass door opening to rear enclosed patio, perfect for relaxation. Sit in the nice patio and take in the beautiful water view. Upstairs there is a Large master suite with tray ceiling and huge walk in closet and master bath en suite with double sinks, separate shower and tub. The gated community of Nona Preserve features a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playgrounds, and boardwalks. Wonderful location with A-rated schools! Across the street are a number of restaurants, doctor’s offices and so much more. There are Publix, Super Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Lowe’s nearby. Nona Preserve is conveniently located close to highways 528 and 417 and minutes away from Lake Nona Medical City, US Tennis Association (USTA), and Orlando International Airport. Date Available is 2/15/2020.