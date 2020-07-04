All apartments in Orlando
9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET

9497 Tawnyberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9497 Tawnyberry Street, Orlando, FL 32832
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Corner Lot! Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage 1794 SqFt Townhome located in the desired gated Lake Nona Preserve! Great open floor plan! The kitchen has a huge Island, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Tall ceilings throughout the downstairs with sliding glass door opening to rear enclosed patio, perfect for relaxation. Sit in the nice patio and take in the beautiful water view. Upstairs there is a Large master suite with tray ceiling and huge walk in closet and master bath en suite with double sinks, separate shower and tub. The gated community of Nona Preserve features a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playgrounds, and boardwalks. Wonderful location with A-rated schools! Across the street are a number of restaurants, doctor’s offices and so much more. There are Publix, Super Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Lowe’s nearby. Nona Preserve is conveniently located close to highways 528 and 417 and minutes away from Lake Nona Medical City, US Tennis Association (USTA), and Orlando International Airport. Date Available is 2/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET have any available units?
9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET have?
Some of 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET offers parking.
Does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET has a pool.
Does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9497 TAWNYBERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.

