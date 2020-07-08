All apartments in Orlando
Location

918 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
This beautifully remodeled home is perfectly located in the heart of this desirable College Park neighborhood! The floor plan is split which creates many possibilities within the living spaces. The kitchen is a cook's dream come true and opens out to the large Patio Deck for grilling and entertaining!!! The Master Bedroom is over-sized and has a huge walk-in closet. The nearly 400 sq ft. detached structure makes a great room for guests, game room, playroom, in-law suite or office! It's amazing location is within walking distance to world class shops and dining. It's close to everything Orlando has to offer! This home is a MUST SEE with too many upgrades to list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W SMITH STREET have any available units?
918 W SMITH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W SMITH STREET have?
Some of 918 W SMITH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W SMITH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
918 W SMITH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W SMITH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 918 W SMITH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 918 W SMITH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 918 W SMITH STREET offers parking.
Does 918 W SMITH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W SMITH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W SMITH STREET have a pool?
No, 918 W SMITH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 918 W SMITH STREET have accessible units?
No, 918 W SMITH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W SMITH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 W SMITH STREET has units with dishwashers.

