Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange Available 02/04/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home at 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orlando, FL 32804 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home at 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orlando, FL 32804



Gas Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Fireplace is only ornamental. Washer / Dryer are courtesy items and not warranted for repair. Small 1 car detached garage for storage. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Princeton Street West of Interstate 4; Left onto Edgewater Drive; Right onto Shady Lane Drive



(RLNE4515102)