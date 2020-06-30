All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange

910 Shady Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 Shady Lane Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange Available 02/04/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home at 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orlando, FL 32804 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home at 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orlando, FL 32804

Gas Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Fireplace is only ornamental. Washer / Dryer are courtesy items and not warranted for repair. Small 1 car detached garage for storage. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Princeton Street West of Interstate 4; Left onto Edgewater Drive; Right onto Shady Lane Drive

(RLNE4515102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange have any available units?
910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange have?
Some of 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange currently offering any rent specials?
910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange pet-friendly?
No, 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange offer parking?
Yes, 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange offers parking.
Does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange have a pool?
No, 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange does not have a pool.
Does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange have accessible units?
No, 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Shady Lane Dr. Orange has units with dishwashers.

