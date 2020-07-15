All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610

8933 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8933 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Upstairs 2/2 Condo- SE Orlando - Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath for rent in Central Park on Lee Vista. Condo features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, living/dining combo, and washer/dryer. Community pool and tennis courts...Located close to great schools, shopping, and dining!
*No Pets*

***HOA requires a separate application of $100 and approval process prior to move in***

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4450395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 have any available units?
8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 have?
Some of 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 currently offering any rent specials?
8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 is pet friendly.
Does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 offer parking?
Yes, 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 offers parking.
Does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 have a pool?
Yes, 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 has a pool.
Does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 have accessible units?
No, 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 does not have accessible units.
Does 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610 has units with dishwashers.
