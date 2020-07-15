8933 Lee Vista Blvd 2610

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Upstairs 2/2 Condo- SE Orlando - Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath for rent in Central Park on Lee Vista. Condo features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, living/dining combo, and washer/dryer. Community pool and tennis courts...Located close to great schools, shopping, and dining!

*No Pets*



***HOA requires a separate application of $100 and approval process prior to move in***



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



