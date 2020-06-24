7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD

Amenities

***Move In Special! $150.00 off 1st month's rent if moved in by 4/24/2020.***Gorgeous and Spacious lake view Condo, 3 bedrooms 2 baths located in the premier Dr. Phillips. It's a great location, a few minutes away from shopping malls, the theme parks, the airport, the Convention Center, great restaurants and more! Enjoy your open layout with upgrades such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, upgraded fixtures, a view of the lake from your oversized balcony, and a second balcony off the guest bedroom. Safety is a priority in your new home with features such as a gated community, a private one-car garage, and a secure elevator to your landing. You can also enjoy the amenities of this luxury community including access to the pool and gym.