Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD

7508 Toscana Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
***Move In Special! $150.00 off 1st month's rent if moved in by 4/24/2020.***Gorgeous and Spacious lake view Condo, 3 bedrooms 2 baths located in the premier Dr. Phillips. It's a great location, a few minutes away from shopping malls, the theme parks, the airport, the Convention Center, great restaurants and more! Enjoy your open layout with upgrades such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, upgraded fixtures, a view of the lake from your oversized balcony, and a second balcony off the guest bedroom. Safety is a priority in your new home with features such as a gated community, a private one-car garage, and a secure elevator to your landing. You can also enjoy the amenities of this luxury community including access to the pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have any available units?
7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 TOSCANA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
