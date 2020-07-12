/
/
/
florida center
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
332 Apartments for rent in Florida Center, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! TOP FLOOR! INCREDIBLE VIEWS! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den (could be used as a third bedroom but no closet in there) and a 1 Car Garage! We welcome room mates! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7516 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7516 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
2085 sqft
Lake front !!! Located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in the exclusive gated Toscana community. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath, 2085 sq. ft. like new luxury end unit condo.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7138 SHOWCASE LN
7138 Showcase Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
This fully furnished town home is beautifully appointed with all of the comforts of home. All of your needs are taken care of right down to dishes and glassware. The gated community and great Dr. Phillips location make it a one of a kind...
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7500 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7500 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2085 sqft
THIS UNIT IS FOR SALE MLS #O5865788 AND FOR RENT w/OPTION TO BUY. END UNIT LUXURY LAKE VIEW CONDO W/BALCONY LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FULL VIEW OF SIDE AND BACK W/LOTS OF WINDOWS & LAKE VIEW FROM MASTER.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2030 sqft
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7588 TOSCANA BOULEVARD
7588 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Condo with Balcony and garage. located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Gated community!!! LOTS of Windows and Lake view from Maters Bedroom and Family Room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6350 Vineland Road
6350 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Center
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
131 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
49 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
22 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
$
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Wooded 42-acre setting near major Orlando employers. Lush retreat with resort-style amenities including dog park, tennis court, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Spacious floor plans with designer finishes available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
CF-8304 5475 VINELAND RD. UNIT 8304
5475 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Nice apartment in the best condo in the Area. Perfect Location excellent access to I-4, Kirkman Rd, International Dr. Turkey Lake and Sand Lake Rd.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5613 Blue Shadows Ct
5613 Blue Shadows Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Fresh 2/2 Condo at Pine Shadows in Orlando - Pine Shadows Condo. Ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, one story unit. Recently updated with fresh paint and new carpets. Washer and dryer included. Large walk in closet. Screened in porch.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5050 Ernst Ct
5050 Ernst Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1515 sqft
Very Sophisticated 2/2 townhouse fully furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5168 Conroy Road #1625
5168 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
5168 Conroy Road #1625 Available 10/22/20 ORLANDO: Gated Community of Villa Medici - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 22nd! Must see this condo before it's gone! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the 2nd floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
4368 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1154 sqft
Fully-furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLOak Ridge, FLBay Hill, FLWilliamsburg, FLWindermere, FLPine Castle, FL