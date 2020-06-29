7296 Vista Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Amazing 4/3 Pool Home with pool care included! MOVE IN SPECIAL! REDUCED RENT FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS!- Single Family Rental Home- Single Level - East Orlando - Near OIA, Near 417, 528 Highways - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $2300 rent for the first 2 months and $2500 there after for the remainder of the lease!



Step into luxury with Resort Style living! Come home to this amazing 4/3 Split Floor Plan and Open Concept home featuring Two Master Suites each with their own private en suites and dual vanities. The home brags a three car garage for your luxury and recreation vehicles and a private screened pool and spa great for all entertaining and personal relaxation activities. POOL CARE IS INCLUDED!! Not to mention the home is situated on a corner lot.



Walk into a grand foyer with high vaulted ceilings. You will feel like a million bucks! The home has everything you have been looking for and then some, featuring cherry wood cabinetry, neutral colors throughout the home and upscale stainless appliances, granite counter tops, California Island and over-sized high efficiency, front loading washer and dryer. Every inch of the home is PERFECTION. You will find two dining areas and an abundance of natural light streaming in through ceiling to floor windows.



The home is located the coveted Gated Vista Lakes Community in Vista East complete with a Residents' Club, Fitness Center, Five Pools, Two Lighted Tennis Courts, Four Parks, a Soccer Field, a Little League-sized baseball/softball field, a lakeside trail, boat docks and a fishing pier accommodating many activities and events. Three pools, the fitness center, a pavilion, the tennis courts and the Residents' Club are located at the Amenities Center on Lee Vista Boulevard. In addition there are many regularly scheduled activities and special events. Vista East offers the closeness of community with the seclusion of a quiet suburban lifestyle. Located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Orlando providing an escape from tourism and city life while remaining within driving distance of a multitude of amenities and attractions. Disney World is less than 30 minutes away. Close to the BeeLine and 417. http://www.vistalakesfl.com/recreation.htm



This is a Must See to Believe experience. This is the best of the best! Schedule your appointment today! This wont last long!



