All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7296 Vista Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7296 Vista Park Blvd
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

7296 Vista Park Blvd

7296 Vista Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7296 Vista Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing 4/3 Pool Home with pool care included! MOVE IN SPECIAL! REDUCED RENT FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS!- Single Family Rental Home- Single Level - East Orlando - Near OIA, Near 417, 528 Highways - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $2300 rent for the first 2 months and $2500 there after for the remainder of the lease!

Step into luxury with Resort Style living! Come home to this amazing 4/3 Split Floor Plan and Open Concept home featuring Two Master Suites each with their own private en suites and dual vanities. The home brags a three car garage for your luxury and recreation vehicles and a private screened pool and spa great for all entertaining and personal relaxation activities. POOL CARE IS INCLUDED!! Not to mention the home is situated on a corner lot.

Walk into a grand foyer with high vaulted ceilings. You will feel like a million bucks! The home has everything you have been looking for and then some, featuring cherry wood cabinetry, neutral colors throughout the home and upscale stainless appliances, granite counter tops, California Island and over-sized high efficiency, front loading washer and dryer. Every inch of the home is PERFECTION. You will find two dining areas and an abundance of natural light streaming in through ceiling to floor windows.

The home is located the coveted Gated Vista Lakes Community in Vista East complete with a Residents' Club, Fitness Center, Five Pools, Two Lighted Tennis Courts, Four Parks, a Soccer Field, a Little League-sized baseball/softball field, a lakeside trail, boat docks and a fishing pier accommodating many activities and events. Three pools, the fitness center, a pavilion, the tennis courts and the Residents' Club are located at the Amenities Center on Lee Vista Boulevard. In addition there are many regularly scheduled activities and special events. Vista East offers the closeness of community with the seclusion of a quiet suburban lifestyle. Located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Orlando providing an escape from tourism and city life while remaining within driving distance of a multitude of amenities and attractions. Disney World is less than 30 minutes away. Close to the BeeLine and 417. http://www.vistalakesfl.com/recreation.htm

This is a Must See to Believe experience. This is the best of the best! Schedule your appointment today! This wont last long!

Contact us today to schedule a private Facetime Tour!

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Contact us today for your personal Facetime tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5644322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7296 Vista Park Blvd have any available units?
7296 Vista Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7296 Vista Park Blvd have?
Some of 7296 Vista Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7296 Vista Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7296 Vista Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7296 Vista Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7296 Vista Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7296 Vista Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7296 Vista Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 7296 Vista Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7296 Vista Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7296 Vista Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7296 Vista Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 7296 Vista Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7296 Vista Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7296 Vista Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7296 Vista Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach