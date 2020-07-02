6367 KEARCE STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

East Orlando pool home with many upgrades. Single family home that feels like a private resort. Spacious open family room with french doors leading to backyard. Open kitchen w. breakfast area. Separate living room. Two remodeled full-size bathrooms. Indoor laundry room w. washer/dryer hookups. Stunning Terrazo flooring. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Storage Shed. Beautiful private pool (pool service included). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).