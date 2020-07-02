All apartments in Orlando
6367 KEARCE STREET

6367 Kearce Street · No Longer Available
Location

6367 Kearce Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
East Orlando pool home with many upgrades. Single family home that feels like a private resort. Spacious open family room with french doors leading to backyard. Open kitchen w. breakfast area. Separate living room. Two remodeled full-size bathrooms. Indoor laundry room w. washer/dryer hookups. Stunning Terrazo flooring. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Storage Shed. Beautiful private pool (pool service included). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6367 KEARCE STREET have any available units?
6367 KEARCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6367 KEARCE STREET have?
Some of 6367 KEARCE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6367 KEARCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6367 KEARCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6367 KEARCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6367 KEARCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6367 KEARCE STREET offer parking?
No, 6367 KEARCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6367 KEARCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6367 KEARCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6367 KEARCE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6367 KEARCE STREET has a pool.
Does 6367 KEARCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6367 KEARCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6367 KEARCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6367 KEARCE STREET has units with dishwashers.

