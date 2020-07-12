323 Apartments for rent in Engelwood Park, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
18 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1730 Townhall Lane
1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1018 sqft
MODERN TOWNHOME - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.com/view-rentals OR by calling (407) 456-8499 This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1199 SORIA AVE
1199 Soria Avenue, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1519 sqft
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6317 Lyons St.
6317 Lyons Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
6317 Lyons St. Available 08/10/20 Cozy house in Englewood Park near Semoran and 408. - This spacious home with a large front yard has an updated kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Engelwood Park
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1337 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Last updated June 17 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607
2966 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607 Orlando FL 32822 - Beautiful & Cozy Condo Shows great, Granite Breakfast Bar Kitchen with sizzling back splash newer A/C.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . .
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5998 Village Cir Unit 5998
5998 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
767 sqft
Excellent location and a great renovated unit w/upgraded kitchen including backsplash, connection for washer & dryer, crown molding in master bedroom, ceramic tile & parquet floor, spacious walk in closet and alarm system.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8102 Puffin Dr
8102 Puffin Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
8102 Puffin Dr Available 08/15/20 2/2 Duplex near 408 and Valencia East! - 2/2 Duplex. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen highlights an ample amount of cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3124 S Semoran Blvd #206
3124 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
3124 S Semoran Blvd #60 Orlando FL 32822 - Location Location Location!!! This condo is in a very convenient area, with many shopping mall, super markets, bus stop and only 4 miles from the Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Las Palmas Circle
2001 Las Palmas Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1440 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R
2047 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed two bath in the gated community of Miridia Condos!! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this unit with a SPACIOUS living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2683 Oak Park Way Orange
2683 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
2683 Oak Park Way Orange Available 08/04/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2071 Dixie Bell Dr. Apt P
2071 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo in Curry Ford Area - Lovely Condo in the Curry ford-Dixie Bell area. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a den that can be used as a room. Upgraded with lovely wood floors and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2077 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE
2077 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
993 sqft
Comfortable, spacious condo. In very well located gated community. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Fitness center, tennis courts and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2025 EASTBOURNE WAY
2025 Eastbourne Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1078 sqft
Water, WiFi, TV cable, washer and dryer and 1 attached car garage included!!! Welcome home to this well maintained, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the quiet community of Coach Homes at Dover Village in Orlando.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
140 N OXALIS DRIVE
140 Oxalis Drive, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Must See Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Azalea Park. Tile and laminate throughout. Updated kitchen, home includes a washer and dryer. Schedule you showing today!
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
168 PALMYRA DRIVE
168 Palmyra Drive, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Beautiful upgraded home in Azalea Park. Vinyl plank flooring, upgraded kitchen including granite counters, stainless steel appliances just to name a few. Must see to appreciate! Call to view, Won't last long!
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2701 FRIGATE DRIVE
2701 Frigate Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2579 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located between Downtown Orlando and the International Airport. Gorgeous wood floors, formal living and dining room and big open kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances.
