127 Apartments for rent in Combee Settlement, FL📍
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE
703 Fairway Avenue, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2401 1/2 Everett Street
2401 1/2 Everett St, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance. Pets OK.
Results within 5 miles of Combee Settlement
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
49 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
8 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
Parker Street
1 Unit Available
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,
Paul A Diggs
1 Unit Available
641 W. 6th St.
641 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
938 sqft
641 W. 6th St.
Dixieland
1 Unit Available
933 S. Missouri Ave.
933 South Missouri Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
1/1 available June 1st, 2020 - Call Charlene Akes - (863) 698-2601 Property Mgr for more rental information 1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18. 2.
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.
1 Unit Available
294 Granite Dr.
294 Granite Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
294 Granite Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/22) Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home.
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.
Camphor
1 Unit Available
1410 King Ave.
1410 King Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1410 King Ave. Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 2/1 Central Lakeland! - 2/1 Half duplex with tile floors throughout. Washer/ dryer hookup provided for tenants use.
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.
Lake Bonny
1 Unit Available
1426 Fern Rd. E.
1426 East Fern Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
835 sqft
2/1 Half Duplex! Available Now! - Refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bath half-duplex. This home boasts ceramic tile throughout (no carpeting), freshly painted, eat-in kitchen with laundry closet, lawn care, and water is included in rent.
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Cir
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156 Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55.
Hampton Hills South
1 Unit Available
3802 Exeter Ln
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
New townhome available - Property Id: 288608 Very well maintained townhome. Free cable. Northsude Lakeland in desirable S. Hampton Hills. New carpet and waterproof vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Swannanoa
1 Unit Available
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Combee Settlement rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Combee Settlement area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, Rollins College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Combee Settlement from include Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Brandon, and Lakeland.
