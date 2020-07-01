All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:04 AM

5050 Ernst Ct

5050 Ernst Court · (321) 426-0441
Location

5050 Ernst Court, Orlando, FL 32819
Windhover

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2490 · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Very Sophisticated 2/2 townhouse fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with tile and wood floors throughout, with new light fixtures throughout the unit, Leather, ROKU TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much more.

Offers an unparalleled location, Dr. Phillips Area, right in the heart of it all - where you can satisfy your every whim with ease. Whether working or just visiting, you are in the best location ever, your everyday necessities are a snap with nearby Normal and Organic Grocery Supermarkets, Drugstores, Several banks, Fine Restaurants, Outlets and Shopping Mall, Gym, Post Office, Library, Medical Center, Hospital, Movie Theaters, Theme Parks, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Downtown and a host of other personal service establishments.

This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate Housing, Families, Business People or even for a Vacation Home.

LEASE TERMS
$2,490 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, and Pest Control
Security Deposit required
$150 check out cleaning fee
$150 Application Fee
*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*

Call us today!
Orlando City Corporate Housing
http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com/
(321)426-0441

(RLNE5000227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Ernst Ct have any available units?
5050 Ernst Ct has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Ernst Ct have?
Some of 5050 Ernst Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Ernst Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Ernst Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Ernst Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Ernst Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Ernst Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Ernst Ct offers parking.
Does 5050 Ernst Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 Ernst Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Ernst Ct have a pool?
No, 5050 Ernst Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Ernst Ct have accessible units?
No, 5050 Ernst Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Ernst Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 Ernst Ct has units with dishwashers.
