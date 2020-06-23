All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4107 East Michigan Street

4107 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4107 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/761238?source=marketing

Must see this updated 1 bed 1 bath condo, located in a gated community close to Downtown. This unit has been fully renovated and features beautiful new flooring, stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and a large screened in front porch. Lawn care is included through the HOA. Centrally located so you are close to Downtown, shopping, restaurants, and major roadways.

HOA - Lawn Care Included!

Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary – Conway
Middle – Conway
High – Boone
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- Go South on Conway Road, West on East Michigan and the Crossings at Conway will be on the right.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys

**Additional $50 separate application fee per adult for the HOA**

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/761238?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 East Michigan Street have any available units?
4107 East Michigan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 East Michigan Street have?
Some of 4107 East Michigan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 East Michigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4107 East Michigan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 East Michigan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 East Michigan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4107 East Michigan Street offer parking?
No, 4107 East Michigan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4107 East Michigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 East Michigan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 East Michigan Street have a pool?
No, 4107 East Michigan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4107 East Michigan Street have accessible units?
No, 4107 East Michigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 East Michigan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 East Michigan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
