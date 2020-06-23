4107 East Michigan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Deposit $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/761238?source=marketing



Must see this updated 1 bed 1 bath condo, located in a gated community close to Downtown. This unit has been fully renovated and features beautiful new flooring, stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and a large screened in front porch. Lawn care is included through the HOA. Centrally located so you are close to Downtown, shopping, restaurants, and major roadways.



HOA - Lawn Care Included!



Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary – Conway

Middle – Conway

High – Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- Go South on Conway Road, West on East Michigan and the Crossings at Conway will be on the right.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys



**Additional $50 separate application fee per adult for the HOA**



**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/761238?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.