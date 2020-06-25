2011 Meeting Place

Amenities

3-story, 3/3.5, updated, townhome in the heart of Baldwin Park! - Luxury living at its finest! This 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom, fully remodeled, 3-story townhome, located in the sought-after neighborhood of Baldwin Park, could be your familys new home today! Home offers a completely split floor plan with all 3 bedrooms having their own bathroom, as well as a half bath on the main floor. The kitchen has been fully upgraded including all stainless appliances, 18 tile, dark cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and all new light fixtures! There is new paint throughout, a view of the community pool from the terrace, and it is ready for you to move in TODAY! All located within steps to everything Baldwin Park has to offer- endless shops, delicious dining options, and also downtown Orlando, and major highways! Email Samantha@donasher.com to schedule a viewing today!



