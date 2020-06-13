/
/
bay hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 PM
309 Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
6306 MASTERS BOULEVARD
6306 Masters Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1984 sqft
Priced to rent quickly this beautiful condo is move in ready 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located at the Marina Condominium in Bay Hill this waterfront unit overlooking the Marina on the Butler Chain of Lakes provides spectacular sunsets in the Heart of
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
5728 BAY SIDE DRIVE
5728 Bay Side Drive, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2621 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This community features tennis courts and the sought after Bay Hill golf course. This home is located close to attractions, international drive, restaurant row and much more!
Results within 1 mile of Bay Hill
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1950 sqft
Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7746 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7746 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, your shopping plazas and restaurants located on International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8124 Via Rosa
8124 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4311 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5694740)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD
8506 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7716 WINDBREAK ROAD
7716 Windbreak Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1648 sqft
Updated townhouse in the gated community of Sandpointe in Dr. Phillips. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and is located on the ground floor. The 2 other bedrooms are carpeted and are on the second floor. Living areas are tiled.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7914 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD
7914 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1668 sqft
Gated Community of Sandpointe Townhouses. Two story with Three Bedrooms, Three Baths plus den, One bedroom and bath on first floor. Formal dining room and living area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, glass door to courtyard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3645 sqft
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7864 SUGAR VIEW COURT
7864 Sugar View Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, shopping plazas and restaurants located on Sandlake and International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8749 THE ESPLANADE
8749 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2549 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
5968 VALERIAN BOULEVARD
5968 Valerian Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1826 sqft
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE
9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3083 sqft
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9108 ISLEWORTH GARDENS DRIVE
9108 Isleworth Gardens Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
4077 sqft
Nestled within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this beautiful home offers a prime location within the Gardens of Isleworth – an intimate enclave of custom homes surrounded by lush gardens, water features, bridges and walking
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8942 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE
8942 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
2709 sqft
FOR LEASE. No carpet in the house. Wood floors and tile. Landlord pays pool and lawn care, HOA fees and taxes. 24 Hour gated and guarded Phillips Landing community. Large screened pool with fountain. 18x15 bonus room/theater.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
17 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bay Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,850.
Some of the colleges located in the Bay Hill area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bay Hill from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL