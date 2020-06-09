1627 Ferris Ave.

All apartments in Orlando
Location

1627 Ferris Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Formosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
online portal
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/718a0f4079 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Mills 50 within walking distance to some of Orlando\'s most popular restaurants/shops with quick access to I-4, Florida Hospital, Downtown Orlando, and Winter Park. The first floor features an open living area with family room, dining room, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, utility room for the washer/dryer, half bathroom, and covered patio with fenced yard. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with balcony and large master bathroom with double vanities and walk-in shower. Across the hall is a guest suite with spacious walk-in closet and jetted tub. The expansive third floor has an additional bathroom and walk-in closet which opens up to the beautiful rooftop deck. Additional features include a 2 car garage and plenty of extra storage areas. Small dogs under 30 lbs. may be considered. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Ferris Ave. have any available units?
1627 Ferris Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Ferris Ave. have?
Some of 1627 Ferris Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Ferris Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Ferris Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Ferris Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 Ferris Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1627 Ferris Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Ferris Ave. offers parking.
Does 1627 Ferris Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 Ferris Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Ferris Ave. have a pool?
No, 1627 Ferris Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Ferris Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1627 Ferris Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Ferris Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 Ferris Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

