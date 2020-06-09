1627 Ferris Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage guest suite online portal pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/718a0f4079 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Mills 50 within walking distance to some of Orlando\'s most popular restaurants/shops with quick access to I-4, Florida Hospital, Downtown Orlando, and Winter Park. The first floor features an open living area with family room, dining room, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, utility room for the washer/dryer, half bathroom, and covered patio with fenced yard. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with balcony and large master bathroom with double vanities and walk-in shower. Across the hall is a guest suite with spacious walk-in closet and jetted tub. The expansive third floor has an additional bathroom and walk-in closet which opens up to the beautiful rooftop deck. Additional features include a 2 car garage and plenty of extra storage areas. Small dogs under 30 lbs. may be considered. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.