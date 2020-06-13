237 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL

Life in Clermont

Clermont, like most cities in Florida, enjoys some seriously enjoyable weather. Sure, the summer includes a fair portion of rainfall. Ok, more than a fair portion, a sizable stock of rainfall. But that’s actually a bonus when you think about just how humid and toasty it can get on those white sand beaches that are really far away from this town. But seriously, it’s tropical paradise weather, with gorgeous sunsets and nary a flurry of snow to ever be found. Sell all your jackets, boots and turtlenecks; it’s tank tops and Bermuda shorts from here on out.

Clermont has many charming qualities, a great personality and holy cow she’s cute too. If you’re thinking of making your way to the middle of Florida, and you’re not sold on living right in the midst of Tourist Central, Clermont has all the easy access, inexpensive living and convenient everything you’re looking for.