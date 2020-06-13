Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
66 Units Available
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Oaks on the Lake, Clermont’s first 55+ luxury active adult community! Based on your needs, here on The Lake, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes equipped with brand new energy-efficient appliances, granite
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Last updated June 10 at 08:36pm
4 Units Available
Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
734 S GRAND HIGHWAY
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive
3656 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
2976 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1623 Nightfall
1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2037 sqft
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
456 DAGAMA DRIVE
456 Dagama Drive, Clermont, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
3499 sqft
Verde Ridge- If living comfortable in a beautiful community is important, this is the home for you! Spacious 2 story 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. On the first floor you will find a formal dining room and wonderful family room off the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
324 Nautica Mile
324 Nautica Mile Drive, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2148 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with many upgrades. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with Granite counter tops. All stainless appliances,cultured marble in bathroom. Up-graded washer and dryer.Installation of 2" white faux blinds fully included.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Legends
1 Unit Available
1620 KENNESAW DRIVE
1620 Kennesaw Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3817 sqft
Lease this Executive 4 bedroom/ 5 full bathroom salt-water POOL home, situated on the 10th Fairway in LEGENDS, a gated community with a guard, with a direct view of the pool/ green's and pond is simple perfection- very peaceful! Over 3,800 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Legends
1 Unit Available
3839 BEACON RIDGE WAY
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hartwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
3500 TUMBLING RIVER DRIVE
3500 Tumbling River Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2635 sqft
Nice Single Family Home in Gated Community with Swimming Pool and Fitness Center access. All Ground Maintenance included. All Appliances included. Great location near the Clermont / Winter Garden border.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southern Fields
1 Unit Available
3096 TOBAGO AVENUE
3096 Tobago Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW for quick move-in. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the lovely neighborhood of Southern Fields. A welcoming entry into the large living space and open kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized with walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1248 S GRAND HIGHWAY
1248 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
923 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom mid-century home located conveniently near area shopping, restaurants, and major roadways. This home boasts hardwood floors, large back yard, utility room with washer & dryer hookups and so much more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
725 ROANE ROAD
725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors, bathroom and newly installed monitored security system. You will enjoy the abundance of outdoor space.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Verde Ridge
1 Unit Available
403 Balboa Blvd
403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2752 sqft
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lost Lake
1 Unit Available
2722 EAGLE LAKE DRIVE
2722 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2428 sqft
This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom basement home located in beautiful Lost Lake Reserve, is the perfect location for any family. With the elementary, Middle, and High School all just right around the block it is easy for everyone to get off to school.

Median Rent in Clermont

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Clermont is $851, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,031.
Studio
$787
1 Bed
$851
2 Beds
$1,031
3+ Beds
$1,371
City GuideClermont
Clermont is home to several well-known residents, including gymnast Brandy Johnson, actor Jeff Chase, and track star Veronica Campbell-Brown.

Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010.

Moving to Clermont

There are some important things to know before jumping in the car and heading here, but it’s mostly good news. The cost of living is lower than average. Cars are a way of life, so you’ll definitely need one, but, Clermont is pretty walkable -- especially in the downtown area. Oh, another bonus, the vacancy rates are very forgiving. They sit around 8 percent or so, so you can definitely take your time perusing options from studios to two bedroom apartments or jump into something last minute and still end up somewhere pretty darn nice. Any search for apartments should start downtown, unless you’re looking for a single family home.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

There are a gob-smacking number of subdivisions and mini-neighborhoods in Clermont, some with only a dozen or more homes within. So, rather than break down 200 streets of painfully similar homes, here are some nearby neighborhoods to compare within Clermont.

Clermont Central: A historic district, a shopping mecca and plenty of dining establishments, it’s hard to beat living in Clermont central. Recreational opportunities and a very green landscape also many this a great choice.

Groveland: Just west of Clermont is Groveland, and it’s pretty similar, but with some fewer amenities. Cost of living is lower here.

Mascotte: Just west of Groveland is Mascotte, which is a bit cheaper than either of the two, because it’s further out still from all the hustle and bustle of interesting things. It’s well planned and has more rentals.

Minneola: This place is east of Clermont, and it has many points of interest, like parks, lakes and golf courses. There aren’t a lot of rentals, but where there are there’s a decent chance you can get utilities included. Huge.

Life in Clermont

Clermont, like most cities in Florida, enjoys some seriously enjoyable weather. Sure, the summer includes a fair portion of rainfall. Ok, more than a fair portion, a sizable stock of rainfall. But that’s actually a bonus when you think about just how humid and toasty it can get on those white sand beaches that are really far away from this town. But seriously, it’s tropical paradise weather, with gorgeous sunsets and nary a flurry of snow to ever be found. Sell all your jackets, boots and turtlenecks; it’s tank tops and Bermuda shorts from here on out.

Clermont has many charming qualities, a great personality and holy cow she’s cute too. If you’re thinking of making your way to the middle of Florida, and you’re not sold on living right in the midst of Tourist Central, Clermont has all the easy access, inexpensive living and convenient everything you’re looking for. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clermont?
In Clermont, the median rent is $787 for a studio, $851 for a 1-bedroom, $1,031 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,371 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clermont, check out our monthly Clermont Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clermont?
Some of the colleges located in the Clermont area include College of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Polk State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clermont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clermont from include Tampa, Orlando, Brandon, Lakeland, and Kissimmee.

