237 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL📍
1 of 23
1 of 54
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 39
1 of 48
1 of 24
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 40
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 51
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 22
Roughly 30 miles west of Orlando is a lovely little residential community called Clermont. With its population of nearly 30,000, Clermont has goodies pouring out of it in every direction, from retail supercenters, fancy food establishments to food trucks. It’s peaceful, here, but it’s fun, too. Clermont’s unique identity, with its rolling hills and historic district, has appealed to so many it’s actually grown a whopping 207 percent from 2000 to 2010.
There are some important things to know before jumping in the car and heading here, but it’s mostly good news. The cost of living is lower than average. Cars are a way of life, so you’ll definitely need one, but, Clermont is pretty walkable -- especially in the downtown area. Oh, another bonus, the vacancy rates are very forgiving. They sit around 8 percent or so, so you can definitely take your time perusing options from studios to two bedroom apartments or jump into something last minute and still end up somewhere pretty darn nice. Any search for apartments should start downtown, unless you’re looking for a single family home.
There are a gob-smacking number of subdivisions and mini-neighborhoods in Clermont, some with only a dozen or more homes within. So, rather than break down 200 streets of painfully similar homes, here are some nearby neighborhoods to compare within Clermont.
Clermont Central: A historic district, a shopping mecca and plenty of dining establishments, it’s hard to beat living in Clermont central. Recreational opportunities and a very green landscape also many this a great choice.
Groveland: Just west of Clermont is Groveland, and it’s pretty similar, but with some fewer amenities. Cost of living is lower here.
Mascotte: Just west of Groveland is Mascotte, which is a bit cheaper than either of the two, because it’s further out still from all the hustle and bustle of interesting things. It’s well planned and has more rentals.
Minneola: This place is east of Clermont, and it has many points of interest, like parks, lakes and golf courses. There aren’t a lot of rentals, but where there are there’s a decent chance you can get utilities included. Huge.
Clermont, like most cities in Florida, enjoys some seriously enjoyable weather. Sure, the summer includes a fair portion of rainfall. Ok, more than a fair portion, a sizable stock of rainfall. But that’s actually a bonus when you think about just how humid and toasty it can get on those white sand beaches that are really far away from this town. But seriously, it’s tropical paradise weather, with gorgeous sunsets and nary a flurry of snow to ever be found. Sell all your jackets, boots and turtlenecks; it’s tank tops and Bermuda shorts from here on out.
Clermont has many charming qualities, a great personality and holy cow she’s cute too. If you’re thinking of making your way to the middle of Florida, and you’re not sold on living right in the midst of Tourist Central, Clermont has all the easy access, inexpensive living and convenient everything you’re looking for.