237 Apartments for rent in Clermont, FL

Moving to Clermont

There are some important things to know before jumping in the car and heading here, but it’s mostly good news. The cost of living is lower than average. Cars are a way of life, so you’ll definitely need one, but, Clermont is pretty walkable -- especially in the downtown area. Oh, another bonus, the vacancy rates are very forgiving. They sit around 8 percent or so, so you can definitely take your time perusing options from studios to two bedroom apartments or jump into something last minute and still end up somewhere pretty darn nice. Any search for apartments should start downtown, unless you’re looking for a single family home.