All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 15 E. Hazel St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
15 E. Hazel St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

15 E. Hazel St.

15 Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Hazel Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/045e2280a5 ---- This 2/1 College Park bungalow is close to I-4 & Princeton St. Hardwood floors throughout, brand new refrigerator and washer/dryer. Lawn care is included in the rent. Large fenced in yard with big screened in porch plus a sunroom & a covered carport. This home is filled with character & charm and won't last long at this price!! Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E. Hazel St. have any available units?
15 E. Hazel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E. Hazel St. have?
Some of 15 E. Hazel St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E. Hazel St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 E. Hazel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E. Hazel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 E. Hazel St. is pet friendly.
Does 15 E. Hazel St. offer parking?
Yes, 15 E. Hazel St. offers parking.
Does 15 E. Hazel St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 E. Hazel St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E. Hazel St. have a pool?
No, 15 E. Hazel St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 E. Hazel St. have accessible units?
No, 15 E. Hazel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E. Hazel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E. Hazel St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach