Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1475 Lake Baldwin Lane #B

1475 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1475 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1475 Lake Baldwin Lane #B Available 11/21/19 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent in Baldwin Park! - This property is available for move in on 10/16/2019

Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

- Beautiful wood floors & tile throughout living areas.
- Fresh Paint
- Centrally located in the heart of Downtown Baldwin Park
- Two car garage
- Access to Baldwin Park's community pools and amenities
- Lawn care included
- Zoned for Winter Park's A rated school system - Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High
- Walking distance to Publix, CVS Pharmacy, and all of the dining and shopping options Baldwin Park has to offer!

$60 - Application fee per adult
12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4732827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

