Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

13302 BOVET AVENUE

13302 Bovet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13302 Bovet Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*END UNIT*BRAND NEW TOWNHOME*GOURMET KITCHEN* - READY TODAY! 3 Story 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 2160 SF Luxury Townhome in the highly sought-after area of Laureate Park in Lake Nona. The home loaded with upgrades, offers an abundance of natural light and open-concept floorplan. Upon entering, you will be greeted by an open foyer, full bath, and the bedroom on the first floor. Walk up to your main level where you will find your gourmet, built-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cooktop, wall oven/microwave, exhaust fan, 36/42in staggered shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and oversized island. The extra windows for the end unit make the entire place bright and welcoming. You also have a partial view of the lake. Continue to your third floor where you will find your owners suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, and frameless shower. Your guest room on the third floor has its own bathroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer located on same level as bedrooms for convenience. Light gray wood look color tile throughout all living areas. Laureate Park offers maintenance-free living and modern design. The community is walking distance to the Laureate Park Village Center, where you will find the aquatic center, fitness center, Lakehouse Event Venue. 1-minute walk to Canvas Restaurant and Market. A RATED SCHOOLS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13302 BOVET AVENUE have any available units?
13302 BOVET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13302 BOVET AVENUE have?
Some of 13302 BOVET AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13302 BOVET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13302 BOVET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 BOVET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13302 BOVET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13302 BOVET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13302 BOVET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13302 BOVET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13302 BOVET AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 BOVET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13302 BOVET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13302 BOVET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13302 BOVET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 BOVET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13302 BOVET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
