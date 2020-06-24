13302 BOVET AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

*END UNIT*BRAND NEW TOWNHOME*GOURMET KITCHEN* - READY TODAY! 3 Story 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 2160 SF Luxury Townhome in the highly sought-after area of Laureate Park in Lake Nona. The home loaded with upgrades, offers an abundance of natural light and open-concept floorplan. Upon entering, you will be greeted by an open foyer, full bath, and the bedroom on the first floor. Walk up to your main level where you will find your gourmet, built-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cooktop, wall oven/microwave, exhaust fan, 36/42in staggered shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and oversized island. The extra windows for the end unit make the entire place bright and welcoming. You also have a partial view of the lake. Continue to your third floor where you will find your owners suite with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, and frameless shower. Your guest room on the third floor has its own bathroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer located on same level as bedrooms for convenience. Light gray wood look color tile throughout all living areas. Laureate Park offers maintenance-free living and modern design. The community is walking distance to the Laureate Park Village Center, where you will find the aquatic center, fitness center, Lakehouse Event Venue. 1-minute walk to Canvas Restaurant and Market. A RATED SCHOOLS!