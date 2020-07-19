Amenities

12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 Available 08/11/20 Deluxe Villa with Lake View - DELUXE VILLA LAKE VIEW, CORNER LOT,FOUR CAR AMPLE PARKING. Located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this three-bedroom, two-bath Villa is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) ALARM SYSTEM, LANWCARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent.Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool,Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRYCLEANER,AND SPA.The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), three spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closets. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with solid surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate. Call Listing Agent Sabina Chincoli 4074922832 for more Information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2076772)