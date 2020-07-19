All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122

12220 Pescara Lane · (407) 496-7616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12220 Pescara Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 Available 08/11/20 Deluxe Villa with Lake View - DELUXE VILLA LAKE VIEW, CORNER LOT,FOUR CAR AMPLE PARKING. Located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this three-bedroom, two-bath Villa is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) ALARM SYSTEM, LANWCARE,GYM and Recreational areas included with the rent.Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool,Party and Conference Room,LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,DRYCLEANER,AND SPA.The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), three spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closets. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with solid surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see to fully appreciate. Call Listing Agent Sabina Chincoli 4074922832 for more Information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2076772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 have any available units?
12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 have?
Some of 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 currently offering any rent specials?
12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 pet-friendly?
No, 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 offer parking?
Yes, 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 offers parking.
Does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 have a pool?
Yes, 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 has a pool.
Does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 have accessible units?
No, 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 does not have accessible units.
Does 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 does not have units with dishwashers.
